Jackson & Coker Hires Locum Tenens Industry Veteran Anne Anderson as Executive Vice President

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson & Coker, a leader in the locum tenens staffing industry, today announced that Anne Anderson has joined the firm as executive vice president.

Jackson & Coker experienced strong year-over-year growth in 2020, remaining laser-focused on its mission to connect healthcare providers and communities to transform lives. Due to continued expansion in 2021, the firm is bringing on Anderson to help scale the company and meet its long-term objectives.

As a long-standing pillar of the locum tenens community, Anderson helped shape the locums industry into what it is today – a critical pathway to improving America's access to care. Formerly, she was executive vice president at MDA (now Cross Country Locums), where she served for over 30 years. As an ardent advocate for the industry, she also served as a board member for the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) for many years, including two years as president.

"Anne Anderson is one of the most respected voices in the locum tenens industry, and I admire her commitment to continually improving healthcare staffing so that patients get the care they need," said Tim Fischer, President at Jackson & Coker. "She will be a tremendous asset to Jackson & Coker as we work to fulfill our purpose and transform the lives of millions of patients and their families."

Anderson will oversee Jackson & Coker's core operations, including risk management, privileging, licensing and provider services. She will join the firm's leadership team, furthering the company's commitment to transforming the lives of the communities, providers and patients we serve.

About Jackson & Coker

At Jackson & Coker, our mission is to connect healthcare providers and communities to transform lives. We do that by uniting physicians, psychologists and advanced practitioners with the facilities that need them and creating customized workforce solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States.

As one of the nation's leading locum tenens agencies, Jackson & Coker places thousands of providers each year in locums and locums-to-permanent roles in traditional, telehealth and non-clinical settings. Jackson & Coker has been awarded ClearlyRated's "Best of Staffing for Client and Talent Satisfaction" and has been named a "Top Workplace" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a "Best Place to Work" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and a "Best Workplace in Health Care" by Fortune as part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies.

We believe everyone deserves compassion and care. That's why Jackson & Coker makes locum tenens staffing simple, so that you can focus on the patients who need you. For more information, visit JacksonCoker.com.

SOURCE Jackson & Coker

