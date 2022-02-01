U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

JACKSON & COKER LOCUM TENENS WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2022 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

·3 min read

Fewer than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson & Coker Locum Tenens, a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Best of Staffing for Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction award by ClearlyRated®.

In partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards were based on satisfaction surveys sent to 100 percent of both Jackson & Coker's billed healthcare organizations and placed providers over the last year. Jackson & Coker's scores for both client and talent satisfaction were significantly higher than industry averages, earning the company awards in both areas.

"Everyone is professional, courteous, understanding, and keeps one step ahead on future assignments," shared one survey participant. "They have always resolved issues and looked out for my best interest. I am very happy and satisfied."

"Serving others with excellence while making an impact goes beyond the four walls of the Jackson & Coker building," said Tim Fischer, president of Jackson & Coker. "Throughout the pandemic, associates have been focused upon growing lasting relationships with clients and providers. This enables Jackson & Coker to connect providers and communities in a transformative way through the wise use of resources, putting others first, and the belief that everyone deserves compassion and care."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About ClearlyRated® & ClearlyRated Best of Staffing® Award
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

About Jackson & Coker
At Jackson & Coker, our mission is to connect healthcare providers and communities to transform lives. We do that by uniting physicians and advanced practitioners with the facilities that need them and creating customized workforce solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States.

As one of the nation's leading locum tenens agencies, Jackson & Coker places thousands of providers each year in locums and locums-to-permanent roles in traditional, telehealth and oversight and review settings. Jackson & Coker has been awarded ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for Client and Talent Satisfaction and has been named a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and a Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. As part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies, it also has been named a Best Workplace in Healthcare by Fortune.

We believe everyone deserves compassion and care. That's why Jackson & Coker makes locum tenens staffing simple, so that you can focus on the patients who need you. For more information, visit JacksonCoker.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson--coker-locum-tenens-wins-clearlyrateds-2022-best-of-staffing-client-and-talent-award-for-service-excellence-301472841.html

SOURCE Jackson & Coker

