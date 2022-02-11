U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,359.80
    -1,571.89 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Jackson County Hospital District Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident

·3 min read

MARIANNA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson County Hospital District ("Jackson Hospital") is providing notice of a recent incident that may impact the privacy of some personal and/or medical information. Jackson Hospital is unaware of any misuse of individual information and is providing this notice out of an abundance of caution.

On or about January 9, 2022, Jackson Hospital observed unusual activity related to the inaccessibility of certain systems within its network. Jackson Hospital immediately began to investigate to better understand the nature and scope of this activity. The preliminary internal investigation revealed several systems were potentially subject to unauthorized access. Jackson Hospital began working with outside forensic specialists to determine the full scope and impact of this incident. On or about January 11, 2022, the investigation confirmed an unknown actor accessed Jackson Hospital's systems and took certain, limited data from its systems. Jackson Hospital took immediate steps to contain the threat and enable hospital operations, including services to patients, to continue uninterrupted. A full investigation was simultaneously launched, designed to understand the nature and scope of what occurred, what information was stored on its impacted systems at the time of the incident, and to whom that information relates. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The types of personal information that may have been accessible to the unauthorized actor include: name, address, date of birth, contact information, Social Security number, medical history, medical condition or treatment information, medical record number, diagnosis code, patient account number, Medicare/Medicaid number, financial account information, and username/password.

Jackson Hospital takes the incident and security of personal information in its care seriously. Since discovering this incident, Jackson Hospital launched an extensive investigation, working with third-party specialists to assess the security of relevant systems and reduce the likelihood of a similar future incident. As part of its ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in its care, Jackson Hospital is working to review its existing policies and procedures and to implement additional administrative and technical safeguards to further secure the information in its systems. Jackson Hospital also notified federal law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other state regulators.

Although Jackson Hospital is unaware of the misuse of any personal information impacted by this incident, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits for unusual activity. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call Jackson Hospital's dedicated, toll-free number at 855-604-1840, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern time (except major U.S. holidays) or visit Jackson Hospital's website at https://www.jackson-hospital.com. Individuals may also write to Jackson Hospital's Privacy Officer at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, Florida 32446.

Jackson Hospital is committed to safeguarding personal information and will continue its ongoing efforts to enhance the protections in place to secure the information in its care.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-county-hospital-district-provides-notice-of-data-privacy-incident-301480999.html

SOURCE Mullen Coughlin LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why ProQR Therapeutics Is Crashing Today

    Sepofarsen's failure to meet efficacy endpoints in the Illuminate trial isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Why Novavax Stock Got a Shot in the Arm Friday

    In contrast to the wider stock market, shares of vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were cruising higher on Friday. The company's stock was up by 1.2% in midafternoon trading, against the nearly 2% decline of the S&P 500 index, on positive news about its coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday after market hours, Novavax announced that its NVX-CoV2373 achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint in a phase 3 clinical trial involving adolescents.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • This Analyst Goes Back to the Future to Recommend Cassava Stock

    Six months ago Cassava Sciences (SAVA) had a problem. A citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a halt on the company's simufilam drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The petition highlighted the fact that the positive data was based on the findings of a single third-party academic laboratory, while also alleging that some of the results displayed signs the data was being manipulated. While the allegations sounded serious, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani didn't think inves

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today is Dr. Christopher Missling, president and chief executive officer; and Sandra Boenisch, principal financial officer. Thank you, Clint, and we appreciate everyone joining us on today's conference call to review our most recently reported financial results, and to provide a business update.

  • Can Anyone Challenge Pfizer's Covid Dominance? Why These Biotechs Say Yes

    Drug behemoth Pfizer was the first to launch a Covid antiviral pill — but a pack of small biotech stocks are already nipping at its heels.

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for teens 82% effective

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details Novavax's data on their COVID-19 vaccine for teens, its timeline for filing for emergency use authorization with the FDA, and international vaccine delays from the company.

  • Lilly's COVID-19 treatment gets FDA's emergency-use approval

    Eli Lilly & Co. said late Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency-use authorization for bebtelovimab, the pharma company's antibody treatment for COVID-19. Bebtelovimab now can be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults as well as children older than 12 years of age and over a certain weight who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 and for whom treatment options may be limited. Lilly announced late Thursday that the U.S. government had agree

  • They rushed to get IUDs before Trump took office. Five years later, would they do it again?

    When Kelli Russell Agodon scheduled her IUD insertion for a Friday in January 2017, she didn't initially put together that she had made the appointment for the same day Donald Trump would be inaugurated as president. In fact, she had forgotten all about it until she turned on the radio in her car on the drive from her home in Port Ludlow, Wash., to her gynecologist's office. "All of a sudden I realized I had made the appointment at the exact time," said Agodon, 53.Subscribe to The Post Most news

  • Biden says it’s ‘probably premature’ for states to drop face-mask requirements as Nevada — including its casinos — becomes latest to do so

    President Joe Biden said it's "probably premature" for states to drop their indoor face mask requirements, as Nevada became the latest to scrap it at most places including its casinos.

  • Novavax says its Covid vaccine works in older kids. Here’s what comes next.

    As Novavax Inc. waits for regulators to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for adults in the U.S., the company has some good news concerning the younger population. The Gaithersburg biotech, which has been studying its vaccine in adolescents ages 12 through 17, said Thursday the candidate was effective in its phase 3 clinical trial. Simply put, Novavax’s vaccine candidate showed that it works in older kids by achieving that primary endpoint in the trial.

  • Community Health Systems to increase home health services through partnership with NYC firm

    Community Health Systems’ partnership with Cadence is another sign that home health services are a growing option for patient care, with several local health systems and startups entering the space.

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • The sad and sorry story of Dolly the diseased and doomed dinosaur

    In a warm and humid Jurassic Period landscape lush with plant and animal life in what is now southwest Montana, an adolescent long-necked dinosaur was miserably sick with flu and pneumonia-like symptoms - probably feverish and lethargic with labored breathing, coughing, sneezing and diarrhea. Some 150 million years later, the skeletal remains of that unfortunate beast, nicknamed "Dolly," represent the first-known dinosaur with evidence of respiratory illness - abnormal growths resembling fossilized broccoli on three neck bones that formed in response to an infection in air sacs linked to its lungs. Scientists said on Thursday the dinosaur appears to have suffered from a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness often fatal to modern birds and reptiles that sometimes causes bone infections.

  • SVB Leerink analyst doesn't expect cancer drug developed by Innovent and Lilly to be approved

    Investors should expect to see fewer Food and Drug Administration approvals of copycat PD-L1 therapies after an advisory committee recommended against approving an experimental cancer drug, according to SVB Leerink analysts. The drug in question, sintilimab, is being developed by Innovent Biologics Inc. , a Chinese drug maker, and Eli Lilly & Co. . The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday voted against approving the drug as a frontline non-small cell lung cancer treatment; the ma

  • ProQR Shares Crater After Disappointing Sepofarsen Data In Inherited Vision Loss Disorder

    ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are plunging after disappointing data from its pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial of sepofarsen for CEP290-mediated Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) at Month 12. Illuminate trial enrolled 36 participants aged eight years or older with genetically confirmed LCA10. Participants were randomized to three equal groups - sepofarsen (160 μg/80 μg loading dose/maintena

  • Novavax Says Covid Vaccine Shows 80% Efficacy in Teens Aged 12 to 17

    Novavax will submit applications for clearance of the shot's use in adolescents to global authorities in the first quarter.

  • Woman thrown off American Airlines flight over nut allergy so first class could get ‘contractual’ mixed nuts

    ‘I felt totally discriminated against for a health condition I have no control over’