U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.79
    -0.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0066 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5860
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,819.11
    -924.15 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.33
    -54.03 (-4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NAGRA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform

NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform
NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform
NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform

JACKSON, Tenn. and PHOENIX and CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-time video provider Jackson Energy Authority (JEA) has teamed up with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and a leading provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, to launch JEA’s new IP-based multiscreen video streaming service, “E+ Premier”. Powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic’s VOS®360 cloud streaming solution, the new service will not only enable JEA to deliver a compelling array of content and customer features to its own customers, but also to help other distributors consolidate and/or eliminate their headends to cut expenses and bring advanced video services to their customers.

E+ Premier combines JEA’s expertise as a distributor with the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to deliver local and national live and on-demand content for viewing on connected consumer devices, enabling customers to watch the content they want, on the device they want, when they want it. “There is a longer tail to video than some believe,” said Ben Lovins, SVP Telecommunications Division at JEA. “We want to maintain that as long as we can by controlling margins and spreading costs across multiple distributors. If we can do that, we can stay relevant in the market and compete with the “over-the-top” providers who do not have the local service advantage that we do. Customers may be cutting cords, but it’s not the broadband cord, and that’s the one that matters. This platform lets us bundle our Internet and managed WiFi services with a ‘hyper-local’ customized video product and a cutting-edge customer experience.”

The E+ Premier platform includes the processing and delivery of signals in MPEG2, MPEG4 and adaptive bit rate (ABR) formats, giving JEA and its headend management customers the ability to continue serving legacy set-top box customers and to offer new advanced app-based broadband services for customers who want them. Secured by industry-standard DRM protection that is specific to each device, it includes a robust content management system with advanced subscriber and service management capabilities made possible by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform’s web-based operator console. The console enables the distributor to tailor local services and deliver competitive offerings with advanced content control options that are configurable for each operator on a per-channel basis.

“By offering this solution as a managed headend service, with no costly up-front investments in hardware or transcoding, JEA’s solution enables its headend management customers to provide the advanced services customers want while maintaining a local service approach,” said Xavier Fustagueras, SVP Americas for NAGRA. “We are thrilled to have supported JEA in bringing this solution to market.”

As the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group, which holds thousands of patents and has served the industry as a trusted technology partner for more than 70 years, NAGRA’s vision and commitment to innovation ensure that service providers of any size are supported with the right technologies and industry expertise to meet evolving consumer demands. JEA and NAGRA will soon announce a series of communications and webinars for video providers who would like to learn more about JEA’s headend management solution and its work with NAGRA. For immediate information on how this solution can be deployed quickly, click here or contact us.

About Jackson Energy Authority

Jackson Energy Authority is one of very few public utilities in the nation to offer all major utility services from one company. As a customer-owned utility, JEA combines utilities and broadband services with a hometown feel to provide unmatched service our community can count on now and in the future. From the highly visible utility and telecommunications services to the diverse array of less visible but equally important philanthropic efforts, JEA works to ensure that services are in place to meet current and future needs. Unmatched customer service paired with the strength of diversity in services and commitment to community has enabled JEA to maintain its mission: to create value for its customers and help improve the quality of life in the community. More information is at https://www.jaxenergy.com/.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cedric Alber
Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Kudelski Group – Corporate Communications
+41 79 647 61 71
+1 (415) 962-5005
cedric.alber@nagra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee268fd-f5f6-4d49-96ba-cee1b36b2cbe


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • Why Apple Stock Could Be Charging Up For A Blue Sky Run

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to release a slew of new products this fall starting with the highly anticipated debut of its iPhone 13 models. The tech giant is also expected to launch updated versions of its AirPods, iPad mini, Apple watches and 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The MacBook Pros, which are expected to launch in November, haven’t been updated since 2019. This year’s versions are expected to have updated designs with mini-LED displays and contain Apple’s new M1X silicon c

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • AppLovin Needs to Build a Base, So Don't Fall in Love With It Yet

    The charts of the provider of a monetization platform for app developers are not sending bullish signals at present.

  • Apple iPhones could be forced to change plug by rumoured new European law

    The executive is drafting a law that would establish a common charger for all smartphones

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing of Staff as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., confronting the rapid spread of Covid-19’s delta variant, will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the U.S. this month.This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get teste

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market With Proof Of Concept Project

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has announced Wonder Robotics Ltd will evaluate the stereoscopic abilities of its autonomous drone technology. The financial terms of the deal partnership were not disclosed. Wonder Robotics has started a proof of concept (POC) project and the evaluation of Foresight's QuadSight vision system. Wonder Robotics will test Foresight's thermal stereoscopic detection abilities in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to improve their autonomous fl

  • Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you

    Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • They’re 14 and 9 years old—and making $32,000 a month thanks to Ethereum

    Ishaan Thakur, 14, and his sister Aanya, 9, have seen their college fund swell this year after they began mining in March with an old gaming computer.

  • How Can Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify Gain From New Big Tech Bill?

    Last Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators launched a bill to rein the growing mobile operating system dominance of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The Open App Markets Act threatens the iPhone maker's $22 billion in annual high-margin revenue it makes from the App store. Apple has protested against the bill citing user security and privacy concerns, Bloomberg reported Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Tile Inc, and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:

  • Cardano’s ADA Token Is Now World’s Third-Largest Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- A little-known digital token linked to the Cardano blockchain has just become the third-largest virtual currency in the world as network developers look to ride the boom in decentralized finance.With the so-called ADA cryptocurrency jumping around 50% over the past week alone, optimism is rising that new technological enhancements will allow smart contracts on Cardano by its announced goal of Sept. 12. That will enable its network to offer lucrative services like DeFi, where Ether

  • Bitcoin and Ripple’s XRP – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 16th, 2021

    After a bullish week, for Ripple’s XRP in particular, the majors would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside ahead.

  • T-Mobile confirms it was hacked after customer data posted online

    T-Mobile has confirmed "unauthorized access" to its systems, days after a portion of customer data was listed for sale on a known cybercriminal forum. The U.S. cell giant, which last year completed a $26 billion merger with Sprint, confirmed an intrusion but that it has "not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved." Vice reported this weekend that T-Mobile was investigating a possible intrusion after a seller was claiming to be in possession of millions of records.

  • Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung launches new clamshell folding smartphone with headphones and watch

    The phone is more durable and is now waterproof, with a new sub-£1000 price tag

  • T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data

    U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported the claims of a data breach on Sunday. According to the report in Vice's Motherboard, the forum's post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers. Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8% in afternoon trading.

  • 10 best smartwatches that do much more than just tell the time

    To help make your life a little easier, tech experts like Apple and Samsung have the wearables you need to know   