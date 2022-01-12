U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,724.81
    +11.74 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,283.69
    +31.67 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,192.68
    +39.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.45
    -16.56 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    +1.61 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.30 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0060 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7380
    -0.0080 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7440
    -0.5660 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,622.02
    +948.32 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.85
    +29.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.38
    +53.01 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® Asks "Why Would You Pay More than $25 to File Your Federal and State Taxes Online?"

·7 min read

Jackson Hewitt® Online launches new $25 flat price for online filing, regardless of complexity

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® today announced it will be offering all DIY filers, regardless of their tax return's complexity or number of state returns, a $25 flat price for filing, including federal and state returns with Jackson Hewitt Online.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.)

Today, a large percentage of American taxpayers use online programs to file their taxes. However, the pricing varies across providers. Jackson Hewitt Online offers a $25 flat price because hardworking Americans should not have to break the bank to file their own taxes.

Jackson Hewitt Online also provides a $25 price lock guarantee for the next three years for all customers who file their 2021 tax return. Jackson Hewitt Online customers don't need to worry about price increases and can rest assured the $25 will be the price next year and the year after.

Federal + 1 State Return Pricing:


Deluxe

Premier/Premium

Self-Employed

Jackson Hewitt Online

$25

$25

$25

H&R Block

$66.98

$86.98

$121.98

TurboTax

$78

$108

$128

Competitor prices for paid online tax prep as reported on turbotax.intuit.com and hrblock.com, as of 1/6/22.

"People of all tax situations should be able to pay a low and transparent price to access accurate tax prep software and get their maximum refund, guaranteed. That's why Jackson Hewitt Online is taking a stand and offering one flat $25 price for all tax returns, no matter what," said Zachary Cohen, Head of Digital Products at Jackson Hewitt.

Jackson Hewitt Online offers a no-frills, effective DIY tax filing experience with a simple, intuitive interface. Jackson Hewitt Online is easy to use with step-by-step guidance while offering key features like on-the-go refund calculation, a fully guided option, live chat customer support, and auto importation of W-2 information from eligible employers.

Jackson Hewitt Online users can feel confident knowing their returns are backed by Jackson Hewitt Online's 100% Accuracy Guarantee(1), Maximum Refund Guarantee(2), and Satisfaction Guarantee(3). For more information visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,500 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including nearly 3,000 in Walmart stores as well as online tax prep services, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Terms and Conditions
Jackson Hewitt Online Transparent Pricing Guarantee You'll pay tax prep fees of no more than $25 when you file with Jackson Hewitt Online, or we'll refund the difference.
Regardless of the complexity of your tax return or the number of states in which you must file, you are guaranteed to pay no more than $25 total tax prep fees ($25 federal, $0 states) when you file your own taxes with Jackson Hewitt Online or your tax prep fees back. Guarantee applies only to tax prep fees and does not include additional add-on services such as eCollect or Protection Plus fees.

3-Year Price Lock Guarantee: When you file your taxes with Jackson Hewitt Online this year, you'll be able to pay this year's price again next year and the year after that.
Applies to all clients filing taxes with Jackson Hewitt Online in the 2021 tax season. Locks in federal and state tax preparation fees at time of a client's tax season 2021 checkout for tax season's 2022 and 2023. Applies to tax preparation fees with Jackson Hewitt Online only and to no other product or service. Clients must use the same Jackson Hewitt Online account to file each year. Does not apply at retail locations or with Online Tax Pro. Coupon code may be required to redeem.

100% Accuracy Guarantee If you have to pay interest or penalty charges to the IRS due to an error in Jackson Hewitt Online's software, we'll pay it for you.
Jackson Hewitt® warrants only to its registered users the accuracy of every form prepared using the Service. Jackson Hewitt guarantees its tax calculations as described in this Agreement. The term "Calculations" is defined to mean the numerical addition, subtraction or multiplication of numbers, and related automatic features that select numbers from tax tables. Calculations do not include any instance where a taxpayer can make a decision to substitute a number for the one automatically computed by the program, and Jackson Hewitt is not responsible for changes in tax law made by the Congress during tax season. We will pay any IRS penalties and/or interest resulting from an error in Jackson Hewitt's Online software program's calculations. You are responsible for notifying Jackson Hewitt promptly of any change in your email so that notices of necessary updates or corrections to remedy any errors can be provided by Jackson Hewitt. You are responsible to notify Jackson Hewitt within 10 days of receipt of any notice of errors and/or interests and penalties from any tax authority resulting from your use of the Service. If the tax return can be amended to avoid or reduce your penalties and/or interests, you must file it on your own to limit further penalties and interest. We are not responsible for any interests and penalties resulting from your failure to enter all required information accurately, your willful or fraudulent omission or inclusion of information on your tax return, your misclassification of information on your tax return, your failure to notify Jackson Hewitt of your change of email address, or your failure to file an amended return to avoid or reduce your penalties and/or interests after receipt of such notice. If you believe such a calculation error occurred and you have complied with the above conditions, please notify Jackson Hewitt in writing at Jackson Hewitt Inc., Attention - Client Care, 501 N. Cattlemen Road, Suite 300, Sarasota, FL 34232 as soon as you are aware of the error. You must include a copy of the IRS notice, a hard copy of the tax return, and your online username. The filing of such a claim shall constitute your authorization for Jackson Hewitt to obtain and review any copy and/or transcript of your tax return and any data files that may be in Jackson Hewitt's possession or control in order to evaluate your claim. You are responsible for paying any additional tax liability you may owe, and providing assistance and additional information as reasonably requested by Jackson Hewitt.

Maximum Refund Guarantee If you get a larger refund or smaller tax bill somewhere else, we'll refund your federal return fees with Jackson Hewitt Online.
If you are entitled to a larger refund amount or must pay a smaller tax due amount using another tax preparation method other than Jackson Hewitt Online, then we will refund to you the applicable tax preparation fees paid by you for the Jackson Hewitt Online product/package you filed with (other product and service fees excluded). To qualify, the larger refund or smaller tax due cannot be attributed to variations in data you provided for tax preparation or for positions taken by you that are contrary to the law. Federal returns only. Same tax facts must apply. You must file an amended return with another paid tax preparation company and/or online provider by April 15, 2022 and submit your claim no later than October 15, 2022 with proof that the IRS accepted the positions taken on the amended return. This guarantee cannot be combined with the Satisfaction Guarantee.

Satisfaction Guarantee If you are not 100% satisfied with Jackson Hewitt Online, we'll refund your tax preparation fees.
If you are not 100% satisfied with Jackson Hewitt Online, we will refund your tax preparation fees. Printing or electronically filing your return reflects your satisfaction with Jackson Hewitt Online.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-hewitt-tax-services-asks-why-would-you-pay-more-than-25-to-file-your-federal-and-state-taxes-online-301459641.html

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    This stock is off to a rough start in 2022 as growth stocks have been hammered by a more hawkish Federal Reserve amid rising inflation. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) finished 2021 up over 300% for the year. There is no doubt that CrowdStrike has made great strides and is growing fast; however, there are three main reasons the stock will decline from here.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Stocks in focus: United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Rivian, Abercrombie & Fitch

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick break down four stock picks: United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Rivian, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • DISH Network stock jumps after report of DirecTV merger talks

    DISH Network (DISH) stock opened 3% higher on Wednesday amid a report that the satellite tv company is in talks with competitor DirecTV.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Rose 49.5% in 2021

    The transformed steelmaker rose on the back of soaring steel prices amid a global shortage last year.

  • Mark Cuban Doesn’t Believe in Bitcoin’s Role as a Hedge Against Inflation

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t believe the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation and doesn’t think it will ever be.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we discuss 10 biotech stocks to buy according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang. Hillhouse Capital Management was founded by Chinese billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Lei […]

  • 9 Stocks To Buy According To Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital

    In this article, we discuss 9 stock to buy of Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Goldstein’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks To Buy According To Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital. Dennis Goldstein has been the chief investment officer at Rip […]

  • PayPal faces ‘muted’ year ahead, analyst warns in downgrade

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. are off 1.4% in Wednesday morning trading after Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams cut his rating on the stock to hold from buy, warning that the company faces a "muted" setup for the year ahead.

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.