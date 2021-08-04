U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.00
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,845.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,020.25
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.70
    -23.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.02
    -1.54 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    +17.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1340
    -0.0420 (-3.57%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    -0.67 (-3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3940
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7510
    -0.2990 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,846.56
    +372.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.82
    +8.38 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.06
    +10.34 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Jackson Hospital Continues to Lead by Adding New Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) Products; ReddyPort™ Elbow and NIV Maintenance for Oral Care

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort, a medical technology company focused on bringing new non-invasive ventilation (NIV) products into market, announced today that Jackson Hospital has selected ReddyPort™ Elbow in combination with ReddyPort™ NIV Maintenance products to help create a better care experience for patients on NIV without mask removal or interruption of (CPAP) or bi-level therapy. Patients on NIV often experience physical discomforts that can impede well-being during NIV treatment, including dry mouth and phlegm build-up. NIV treatment clinical studies conclude mask intolerance is a major cause of overall NIV failure2, resulting in increased length of hospital stay and poor outcomes. Removing a NIV mask during critical treatment—including proper oral care—can lead to airway and alveolar collapse1 and potential risk of aerosolization and transmission of bio-aerosols for healthcare providers.

"At Jackson Hospital, we have a growing population of patients on NIV. Many struggle to tolerate the therapy due to discomforts like dry mouth, phlegm build-up, and the inability to communicate. Our clinicians often remove the NIV mask to solve tolerance issues. While this may help temporarily solve the patient's discomforts, NIV mask removal can often setback a patient's progress," says Regan Sullivan, RT Director at Jackson Hospital. "ReddyPort Elbow and NIV Maintenance products are easy to use and don't require our clinical staff to remove or adjust the NIV mask in any way. Now, we can provide oral care for patients on NIV to help improve tolerance, control the source of bacteria, and reduce risk factors associated with hospital acquired conditions such as pneumonia. ReddyPort products help us provide consistent oral care, maintain patients on NIV, and improve satisfaction for both patients and staff. Our respiratory therapists and nurses love it!"

Jackson Hospital is a 344-bed community not-for-profit hospital serving Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. It ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care. The Joint Commission named Jackson Hospital 'Top Performer' on Key Quality Measures®, a program that recognizes hospitals for improving performance on interventions that can improve patient outcomes for certain conditions such as heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, and surgical care. Comprehensive healthcare services include cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's and children's care, along with 24-hour emergency services.

About ReddyPort:
ReddyPort products promote non-invasive ventilation (NIV) success and better care experiences for patients on NIV, providing solutions to help improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable efficient workflows, and enhance quality of care.

Media contact:
Stephanie Hess
801.899.3036
315726@email4pr.com

References on file.

ReddyPort products being used to provide oral hygiene.
ReddyPort products being used to provide oral hygiene.
ReddyPort Elbow and integrated protective guard appliances: applicator swab, suction swab, silicone toothbrush, yankauer with silicone tip and yankauer handle.
ReddyPort Elbow and integrated protective guard appliances: applicator swab, suction swab, silicone toothbrush, yankauer with silicone tip and yankauer handle.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-hospital-continues-to-lead-by-adding-new-non-invasive-ventilation-niv-products-reddyport-elbow-and-niv-maintenance-for-oral-care-301347768.html

SOURCE ReddyPort

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • 1 Major Takeaway From Pfizer's Blowout Second-Quarter Results

    Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its second-quarter earnings report on July 28, and the  results were impressive. Naturally, the big story surrounded the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, whose revenue came in at $7.8 billion for the period. BNT162b2 is the gift that keeps on giving, and Pfizer now expects total revenue of $33.5 billion from the vaccine this year, which is up from its previous guidance of $26 billion.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    GBT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • How This Historic FDA Approval Benefits Viatris

    U.S. biopharmaceutical company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and its partner, Indian biopharma Biocon, announced on July 28 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved their biosimilar insulin drug, Semglee, as an "interchangeable biosimilar" -- a direct alternative to Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) blockbuster insulin drug, Lantus. Semglee is the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product approved by the FDA.

  • Israel Threatens Lockdown; Call for Delta Vaccines: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, called on employers to switch to work-at-home and warned that it may have to impose new lockdowns.The government urged the public to stop shaking hands, embracing and avoid non-essential gatherings in closed spaces. Beijing tightened curbs and Indonesia became the second country in Asia with a death toll surpassing 100,000.Vaccines targeting the delta variant may now be needed given the strain’s ability to infect people with fadi

  • Covid-19 Booster Shots: When Might You Need One and Why?

    Companies are working on coronavirus booster shots, as some early studies suggest antibody levels against Covid-19 wane with time, making boosters more necessary. We explore what that means for individual consumers. Illustration: Laura Kammermann/The Wall Street Journal

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Indonesia Becomes Second in Asia to Hit 100,000 Covid Deaths

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has reached a grim milestone as more than 100,000 people died from the coronavirus, becoming the second country in Asia to breach that threshold.After weeks of topping the world’s tally of daily Covid-19 deaths, Southeast Asia’s largest economy added 1,747 fatalities on Wednesday, according to data from the health ministry, bringing its total number to 100,636.Indonesia joins 11 other countries -- including Brazil and India -- that have lost more than 100,000 lives in th

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • Here's How Intermittent Fasting Might Benefit Your Immune System

    The latest science suggests that intermittent fasting may help your body's defenses. Here's what you need to know.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Files US Application For Approval Of Its MMR Vaccine

    GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for PRIORIX for use in active immunization against infection by measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR). GSK MMR vaccine is available in Europe since 1997. The safety of PRIORIX was evaluated in six clinical studies. Total of 17,393 subjects received at least one dose of either PRIORIX or Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Virus Vaccine, Live (M-M-RII) from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The efficacy of PRIORIX was

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • X-rays Show Difference in COVID-19 Cases Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Patients

    A doctor in St. Louis, Missouri, captured the difference in lung health between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients who both tested positive for COVID-19

  • Delta variant: 'We have two key weapons in fighting this virus,' doctor explains

    As the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads rapidly nationwide, the U.S. has “two weapons” to mitigate the outbreak, according to One Medical Regional Medical Director Dr. Natasha Bhuyan.

  • Germany and the U.K. will offer COVID booster shots

    Germany and Britain have announced plans to offer a booster shot against the coronavirus starting as soon as September, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The decision to implement a booster shot reflects global concerns about protecting vulnerable populations as the Delta variant continues to spread at alarming rates. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Germany will prioritize offering the booster shot to those considered more at risk, such as people with we

  • Psychedelics Research FYI: Every Clinical Trial Underway Right Now Involving Public And Private Companies

    This article was made possible thanks to invaluable research by Michael Haichin and Josh Hardman from Psilocybin Alpha. In just a couple of years, psychedelics took the world of investing by storm. What in 2019 was merely a buzzword for investors became a full-fledged industry boasting over 25 public companies, including six (and counting) that list their stock in the Nasdaq. As the space progresses, investors are in search of data points that will enable them to track and compare the progress o

  • How do COVID infections differ in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people? What to know

    The delta variant complicates things, to say the least.