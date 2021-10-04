U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +1.72 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9210
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,980.75
    +924.20 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

The Jackson Laboratory appoints Dr. Lon Cardon as its next president and chief executive officer

The Jackson Labratory
·4 min read

Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci

The Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution, today announced the appointment of Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, a pioneer in human genetics and drug discovery, as its next president and chief executive officer.
The Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution, today announced the appointment of Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, a pioneer in human genetics and drug discovery, as its next president and chief executive officer.
The Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution, today announced the appointment of Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, a pioneer in human genetics and drug discovery, as its next president and chief executive officer.

Bar Harbor, Maine, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution, today announced the appointment of Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, a pioneer in human genetics and drug discovery, as its next president and chief executive officer. Effective on November 29, Cardon will succeed current President and CEO Edison Liu, M.D., who will step down after a decade of leadership. Liu will continue to serve as a JAX professor studying the functional genomics of cancer with a focus on breast cancer.

“After ten years of steering JAX through impressive expansion, dramatic change and remarkable achievements, Ed has made an indelible impact at JAX as a leader, researcher, and oncologist in our local communities and within the global biomedical research field,” said David Roux, chairman of The Jackson Laboratory Board of Trustees. “We are now thrilled to appoint Lon as the next president and CEO of JAX. Under his leadership, Lon will guide the Laboratory as it propels into its next intense period of growth.”

Timothy Dattels, vice chairman of The Jackson Laboratory Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee added, “As both an accomplished academic researcher as well as a demonstrated successful leader in both pharma and biotech, Lon is extremely well-suited to shape the vision, impact and strategic direction of The Jackson Laboratory over the next decade.”

In his new role, Cardon will develop and drive a clear, integrated strategy for the Laboratory’s continued long-term success, leveraging the unique and powerful interplay of JAX’s deep expertise in mammalian genetics and human genomics combined with the latest advances in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and new computation platforms as well as its research, educational and business strengths.

“For many years there has been immense promise to translate human genetics and genomics discoveries into new diagnostics, prognostics and treatments for both common and rare diseases,” said Cardon. “Many of the foundational pieces are finally coming into place. The next step is to put them together to begin to realize this promise.”

“The Jackson Laboratory has a unique combination of critical components to finally approach the long-awaited potential of genetics for translation, coupling deep understanding of mouse models of human disease with extensive genetic and genomics expertise, large-scale research capacity, and computational and data analytics to bring it all together. I am excited to lead the organization to help shape a new era for human health — where understanding all of our unique genomes will help to predict, treat and modify the course of disease.”

Cardon joined BioMarin in September 2017 as chief scientific officer and senior vice president and was promoted in 2019 to chief scientific strategy officer to enrich BioMarin’s pipeline. Before joining BioMarin, he was a senior vice president at GlaxoSmithKline, leading departments and divisions spanning genetics, molecular biology, computational biology, statistics and epidemiology, and ultimately leading an early-to-late pipeline division called Alternative Discovery and Development. Prior to Cardon’s 14-year tenure in industry, he spent the first half of his career as a senior academic in the United Kingdom and United States, initially as professor of Bioinformatics at the University of Oxford and then as professor of Biostatistics at the University of Washington and co-chair of the Herbold Bioinformatics Program at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Cardon received his Ph.D. from the University of Colorado and conducted his postdoctoral research in the Department of Mathematics at Stanford University. He has been awarded a Wellcome Trust Principal Fellowship and is an elected Fellow of the U.K.’s Academy of Medical Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Cardon has authored more than 225 scientific publications and 15 books and chapters, mainly focused on genetics methodology, applications and discoveries for rare and common diseases, ranging from Huntington’s disease to dyslexia. He is an elected Fellow of the UK’s Academy of Medical Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

About The Jackson Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with more than 2,400 employees. Headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, it has a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center, a genomic medicine institute in Farmington, Conn., and facilities in Ellsworth and Augusta, Maine, in Sacramento, Calif., and Shanghai, China and a joint venture in Beijing. Its mission is to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health.

# # #

Attachment

CONTACT: news@jax.org


Recommended Stories

  • P&G names CEO of one of its largest divisions

    Procter & Gamble has named a new CEO for the division that oversees some of its most iconic brands. Sundar Raman announced Oct. 1 on LinkedIn he had assumed the role of CEO for P&G's (NYSE: PG) fabric & home care division, overseeing brands such as Tide, Downy, Cascade and Mr. Clean. Raman joined P&G as a market analyst in India in 1998, soon moving to the United States where he held a variety of roles including global business analyst for business intelligence services and senior manager of global consumer and market knowledge before moving into the brand side of the business, working as an assistant brand manager for Infusium (sold to Helen of Troy Ltd. in 2009) and ethnic care and then brand manager of Head & Shoulders North America.

  • Kelly Campbell Exits as Hulu President

    After less than two years as Hulu’s president, Kelly Campbell has left the Disney-controlled streaming service. Campbell’s sudden departure was announced to staff by Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, who said that Kelly was no longer with Hulu “effective immediately” but did not provide a specific reason. Kelly Campbell’s direct reports […]

  • HubSpot hires first C-level executive after CEO transition

    The Cambridge-based sales and marketing software company has hired a new chief product officer, the first update to its C-suite since Yamini Rangan succeeded to founding CEO Brian Halligan last month.

  • Keysight Awards Summer Internships and $5,000 Scholarships to HBCU Engineering Students

    By Renee Morad

  • Captain Kirk Is Going to Space Thanks to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The Space Race Is Really Heating Up.

    William Shatner, the actor famous for playing Star Trek's Captain Kirk, is going into space with Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

  • Gap Buys AI Start-up CB4

    The specialty retailer is continuing its efforts to sharpen its tech through the acquisition.

  • Credit Suisse’s Zurich Offices Raided in Greensill Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Police raided Credit Suisse Group AG offices in Zurich and confiscated documents as part of an investigation into whether investors in funds it ran with Greensill Capital were misled, complicating efforts by the Swiss bank to move past the damaging scandal.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Ri

  • Rivard Joins SCE to Lead Transmission and Distribution Organization

    Heather Rivard brings a passion for safety and customer care to the utility.

  • William Shatner to fly on Blue Origin's next human spaceflight on October 12

    Blue Origin's next passenger list will include TV and film space exploration veteran William Shatner, along with Blue Origin's own Audrey Powers, who serves as the company's vice president of New Shepard Mission & Flight Operations. Shatner, who of course played Captain James T. Kirk on "Star Trek," will become the oldest person to have flown in space when he makes the trip, narrowly edging out current record holder Wally Funk, the aerospace pioneer who flew on Blue Origin's first human spaceflight on July 20 alongside Jeff Bezos.

  • Quantum computer breakthrough as scientists show vital behaviour for first time

    Scientists have demonstrated new behaviour, vital for the creation of quantum computers, that marks a major breakthrough. For the first time, researchers were able to show in an experiment that a variety of quantum computing pieces, taken together, were more accurate than the sum of their parts. Individually, quantum computers are built out of a range of different pieces, some of which can sometimes break.

  • Flutter hires Amy Howe as FanDuel chief as it mulls spin-off

    Her appointment comes after previous boss Matt King announced his departure plans in May after four years of leadership.

  • Blue Origin will fly William Shatner to the edge of space on October 12th

    The 'Star Trek' actor is about to become the oldest person to go to space.

  • Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight

    A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM). Marking the Oct. 4-10 World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel Inc has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is currently in training for her next mission to the International Space Station next April. As part of the project, Cristoforetti's lookalike doll mirrored the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by travelling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany.

  • Kelly Campbell Eyes Peacock Role Following Hulu Exit

    Kelly Campbell, who just abruptly exited as president of Hulu, has been in discussions with NBCUniversal for a top job at streaming service Peacock, sources told Variety. Insiders said under the role being considered, Campbell would report into Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCU, who reports up to Mark Lazarus, chairman of […]

  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. hires CFO from Diamond Offshore Drilling

    The largest dredging contractor in the U.S., which recently relocated its corporate headquarters to Houston, has hired a former executive Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. as its new CFO and senior vice president. The latter company has already named a successor.

  • California Scientists Share Nobel for Work on Sense of Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Two California scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for work on how the human body senses temperature through touch, which may have applications from pain management to virtual reality. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Aus

  • The unanswered questions around COVID-19's origins

    As the world nears two years after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, there's still a lot more we don't know about SARS-CoV-2's origins than we do know.Why it matters: Accurately determining the causes of COVID-19 will go a long way toward informing what can and should be done to prevent the next pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported the WHO is reviving its stall

  • St. Louis IT firm InterVision Systems names Jonathan Lerner as its new CEO

    St. Louis-based IT firm InterVision Systems has a new leader at the top. InterVision said Monday it has named Jonathan Lerner as its president and CEO. Founded in 1993, InterVision offers a range of IT services and has regional headquarters in St. Louis and Santa Clara, California.

  • Jet stream could lurch off course by 2060 and drive extreme weather in US and Europe, study warns

    ‘Our results serve as a warning,’ scientist says

  • Voting Now Open to Nominate 3M Young Scientist Challenge Finalist for Improving Lives Award

    3M and Discovery Education to Recognize Student’s Scientific Innovation with Strongest Potential to Make an Impact on the World