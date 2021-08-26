Jackson Lewis Launches New Title IX Video Training Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. recently launched an innovative video training series to help higher education institutions meet annual Title IX team training obligations and promote best practices in addressing sexual misconduct allegations. The series covers both the May 2020 Title IX regulations and the July 2021 Title IX guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, and purchasing institutions receive ongoing updates on significant regulatory developments.

"Providing truly effective annual Title IX team training can be challenging, but it is essential to ensuring fairness, compliance and campus safety," said Josh Whitlock, principal in Jackson Lewis's Charlotte, N.C. office and creator of the new video training series. "Individuals who serve as coordinators, investigators, hearing officers, appellate officers and advisors in matters involving sexual misconduct allegations have an often daunting and always impactful role. Their training must address complex and shifting legal requirements and prepare them to navigate sensitive situations with skill and care. This series offers a comprehensive, efficient, cost-effective and versatile solution. Our team poured deep thoughtfulness and literally hundreds of hours into creating the training content and platform, we are proud of the value that the series offers, and we have received great feedback from the dozens of schools already using it."

The video training series offers institutions an engaging approach featuring:

Seven carefully designed modules for effective and convenient training, cross-training, re-training, and multi-role certification;

More than 15 hours of engaging content full of practical breakdowns, real-world examples, and quizzes and other interactive elements; and

On demand access on any device, unlimited sharing within the institution, and features that monitor participation and completion.

About Jackson Lewis

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

