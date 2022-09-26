SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Pleis is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Clean Energy and Medical Device Technology fields, acknowledging his outstanding work at the helm of Spacewhale Technologies.

With a decade of experience to his credit, Mr. Pleis has excelled as a senior research scientist, president, and owner of Spacewhale Technologies since 2020. At Spacewhale Technologies, headquartered in Seattle, WA, he specializes in clean energy and medical device technology. He has expertise in plasma physics and currently holds 12 patents.

Before his current role, he had been a research scientist for ClearSign Combustion Corporation from 2016 to 2020, where he designed one of the most advanced combustion reactors in the world. He was a senior research and development technician for Palo Alto Health Sciences from 2014 to 2015. In the earlier years of his career, between 2009 and 2012, Mr. Plies was a terrain park designer for Arizona Snowbowl and a mechanic with Snow Valley Auto Rebuild.

Mr. Pleis earned a Bachelor of Arts in physics and mathematics from Northern Arizona University in 2014. Alongside his primary roles, he has lectured on high voltage to manipulate flames to lower emissions in industrial applications, using plasma to stabilize combustion more efficiently for pilots. He has served as a construction volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of Seattle-King County.

Upon reflection, Mr. Pleis attributes his success to Dr. Donald Kendrick, his manager at Clearsign, and his biggest advocate and mentor, along with the inspiration of his high school physics teacher, who encouraged him to pursue a career in science. He looks forward to continuing his work in more extensive laboratories with more funding and projects to enlighten the industry's younger generation. Above all, he is most dedicated to helping save the planet through clean energy.

For more information, visit www.spacewhaletech.com.

