Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation representatives attend Retail Academy

Apr. 25—Representatives of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation recently attended the Texas Rural Retail Academy to further enhance their efforts to better serve the needs of current businesses and to attract new businesses to Jacksonville.

The Texas Rural Retail Academy was hosted at the University of Texas at San Antonio's downtown campus April 17 and 18. Leaders from three Texas communities — Andrews, Jacksonville and Joshua — participated in the two-day workshop.

Madeline Farr, Director of Retail Academy, said "Texas' business-friendly environment greatly benefits the communities participating in our program. With the state's growth extending to these rural areas, many brands are exploring secondary and tertiary markets for expansion. Our program arms community leaders with the necessary tools to leverage this growth."

Matthew Jackson, Director of the UTSA Texas Rural Retail Academy program at the Valdez Institute for Economic Development said the event provides participants with comprehensive retail economic development strategies and information for implementation.

JEDCO President Shane Pace, an attendee from Jacksonville, said, "The most informative information we received was about the national, state and local economic impact of retail trends."

Pace also said there were ideas and strategies presented which he believes could be implemented locally.

"We learned a lot about managing an inventory of properties that may be available, or that may have a higher and better use to target specific retailers," he said.

Pace said the collaborative training provided great lessons and insights from other communities.