Jacksonville Mack Trucks workers join UAW strike after tentative agreement rejected

Nearly 4,000 UAW members at Mack Trucks facilities in three states walked out on Monday morning after voting down a tentative agreement Sunday night.

Mack Trucks employs about 3,900 people in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida — where the smallest of the company's facilities is located in Jacksonville.

There are 27 employees at the Jacksonville parts distribution facility, according to a Mack Trucks FAQ page. It is located at 4949 Bulls Bay Highway, near an Amazon warehouse.

The last time Mack Trucks workers went on strike was in 2019 after their contract expired on Oct. 1, resulting in the first UAW-Mack strike in 35 years. The strike lasted nearly two weeks, from Oct. 12-25, 2019.

The latest contract negotiation with Mack Trucks, owned by Volvo Group, covers a five-year term and included a 10% general wage increase, a 19% increase to general wages over five years and a guarantee that health care premiums will not increase during the contract.

The union voted the tentative agreement down with a 73% majority, according to a letter from UAW. Employees then walked out in an "orderly manner after performing tasks necessary to prevent damage to the company's equipment or product" at 7 a.m.

In addition to the Jacksonville location, UAW members walked out from Mack Trucks facilities in Macungie and Middletown, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Mack Trucks workers vote to strike, walk out of work in Jacksonville on Monday