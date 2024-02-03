Jacksonville names Parks and Recreation Director

Feb. 3—The city of Jacksonville named Devin Fredrickson as its new Director of Parks and Recreation.

Fredrickson has worked in local government since 2012.

Throughout his career, he has worked for several municipalities including the Texas cities of Georgetown, Cedar Park and Castroville.

Fredrickson said he has a passion for parks and recreation, with an extensive background in sports fields, aquatics, programming and special events.

He holds several licenses including Certified Park and Recreation Executive and Aquatic Facility Operator.

"I am excited to join the city of Jacksonville and anxious to continue the momentum of investment in our parks and to begin leveraging our existing infrastructure for recreational programming," Fredrickson said. "Joining a parks department with over $2 million in parks investment underway is a rare opportunity. I am honored to be trusted with this investment and to ensure those investments are maintained and utilized to their fullest."

Fredrickson will be relocating to Jacksonville with his wife, Lynsie, and their children, Lillie and Carter.

The new director will be responsible for oversight of the city's seven parks, two cemeteries, the athletic complex, and Lake Jacksonville's recreational area and campgrounds.

He will also be responsible for identifying and implementing recreational programming opportunities within our existing park infrastructure and budget.

The current budget included the addition of the Parks and Recreation Director position as a part of the city council's commitment to strengthen neighborhoods, along with the underlying goal of parks and recreation enhancement.