U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.35
    +56.71 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,785.52
    +527.20 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,064.06
    +167.21 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.33
    +41.76 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    +0.91 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.10
    -29.70 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0111 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2880
    +0.5100 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,765.04
    +1,257.10 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.79
    +13.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Jaclyn Grodin Joins Goulston & Storrs as Litigation Counsel in New York

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Jaclyn Grodin has joined its New York City office as Counsel in the firm's Litigation Group. She joins the firm from the New York State Office of the Attorney General (NYAG) where she served as an Assistant Attorney General (AAG) in the Investor Protection Bureau since 2018.

Grodin was a commercial litigator in private practice in New York and Boston for eight years before joining the NYAG's office. She has broad experience representing public and private companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, investment advisers, real estate companies, and individuals in a wide range of business disputes, including partnership and investor actions, financial fraud cases, securities-related matters, government investigations, trade secret litigations, and intellectual property controversies. Grodin also brings a wide range of securities enforcement and compliance experience with her to the firm.

As an AAG, Grodin played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile investigations. She helped investigate a subsidiary of one of the largest U.S. retirement asset managers, leading to the organization's agreement to make major reforms and pay $97 million in restitution to thousands of customers who were misled into moving their retirement investments into higher-fee managed accounts. Grodin also led the investigation and was lead trial counsel in a suit against a private equity firm, investment adviser, and broker-dealer in connection with violations of New York's Martin Act arising out of misrepresentations to investors, misappropriation of fund assets, valuation of portfolio assets, and conflicts of interest. The trial team obtained a finding of liability, permanent injunction, and nearly $8 million in restitution for defrauded investors after a bench trial in New York State Court.

Grodin was also part of a team that investigated the alleged misconduct of the New York City Police Department in connection with the 2020 social justice protests and helped prepare the preliminary public report of investigative findings on behalf of the New York Attorney General. She also participated in litigating related claims in New York federal court.

"Jaclyn is a highly-skilled trial lawyer and will be a great addition to our litigation bench. Her strong track record in commercial litigation along with her experience in the public sector will be an asset to our clients and our team," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "We are thrilled to have her here."

"I wasn't looking to return to private practice but the opportunity to join Goulston & Storrs, which is known for its collegiality and cooperation, was hard to resist. My mentor, Jen Furey, is co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, and I am excited to be a member of her team again," said Grodin. "I am looking forward to working with this talented group of litigators and advocating for the firm's clients, and am incredibly excited to be a part of the continued growth of the firm's New York litigation practice given its breadth of experience and sophistication."

Grodin is an appointed member of the New York City Bar Association Judiciary Committee, which evaluates candidates for election, reelection, appointment, reappointment, designation, and certification to judicial office in state and federal courts in New York City. She serves on the Board of Directors of NADAP, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides wellness and workforce development services to underserved New Yorkers. Grodin received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2009 and her B.A., magna cum laude, from New York University in 2005.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:


Liz Sobe

Amy Blumenthal

Director of Strategic Growth

Blumenthal & Associates PR

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 879-1511

(617) 574-0556

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

lsobe@goulstonstorrs.com


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jaclyn-grodin-joins-goulston--storrs-as-litigation-counsel-in-new-york-301384329.html

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Thursday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Thursday. It’s another bullish day on Wall Street as all three major indexes are higher. […]

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Road Ahead May be Bumpy as the Company Plays the Long Game with Metaverse Strategy

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA ) is in the enviable position of supplying components to some of the fastest growing industries in the world - including gaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, visualization, and cryptocurrency mining. With a market value of $538 billion, Nvidia is the 11th most valuable company listed on US markets, and on the verge of overtaking TSMC as the most valuable semiconductor manufacturer.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • Why Salesforce Shares Are Rising Today

    Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced it raised its fiscal year 2022 guidance and initiated fiscal year 2023 guidance. Salesforce now expects its fiscal year 2022 revenue to be in a range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion versus the estimate of $26.31 billion. The company initiated fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance of $31.65 billion to $31.8 billion. Salesforce is set to hold its annual Investor Day presentation today at 11 a.m. ET. Sales

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]