JACOB KOTZUBEI AND LOUIS SAMSON APPOINTED CO-PRESIDENTS OF PLATINUM EQUITY

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today that veteran dealmakers Jacob Kotzubei and Louis Samson have been appointed co-presidents of the global investment firm. The two will continue to report to Platinum's Founder and CEO Tom Gores.

Jacob Kotzubei
Jacob Kotzubei

Mr. Kotzubei and Mr. Samson, each with more than 25 years of M&A experience, are currently partners and members of the firm's investment committee. Mr. Gores said their elevation would help accelerate the growth of the firm and expansion of its investment capabilities.

"Jacob and Louis have been integral to our success over the years, and their leadership has been instrumental in creating momentum for our investment business and value for our investors," Mr. Gores said.

Mr. Gores said the appointments would help accommodate Platinum Equity's evolution and robust growth trajectory and help the firm cement its position as one of the most successful private equity firms in the world. Platinum Equity was ranked in the top 2% among 563 private equity firms globally in the 2022 HEC-Dow Jones Large Buyout Performance Ranking published on February 8, 2023.

"Our goal is to be one of the most consistent and successful private equity firms in the world," Mr. Gores said. "We are in a uniquely strong position to continue expanding, and I am confident that Jacob and Louis will help take the firm to new heights."

About Platinum Equity
Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $36 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world, including Ingram Micro, one of the world's largest distributors of information products and services with more than $50 billion in annual revenue. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 27 years, Platinum Equity has completed more than 350 acquisitions.

Contact:
Dan Whelan, Platinum Equity
(310) 282-9202
dwhelan@platinumequity.com

Louis Samson
Louis Samson
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacob-kotzubei-and-louis-samson-appointed-co-presidents-of-platinum-equity-301761719.html

SOURCE Platinum Equity

