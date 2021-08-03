Jacobio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of KRAS G12C Inhibitor for Solid Tumor

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharmaceuticals (1167.HK) today announced the first patient was dosed in a Phase I/II clinical trial of KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 in China.

JAB-21822 is Jacobio's innovative in-house small molecule anti-cancer drug, which is designed to target the KRAS G12C mutation. It will be used to treat advanced solid tumors with KRAS G12C mutation, including but not limited to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer (CRC) and other advanced solid tumors. The global incidence of the KRAS G12C mutation in patients with NSCLC, ovarian cancer, CRC and pancreatic cancer reached approximately 295,000 in 2019.

JAB-21822 has best-in-class potential among KRAS G12C inhibitors. Internal pre-clinical head-to-head animal studies comparisons have shown JAB-21822 to have a superior pharmacokinetic (PK) profile and favorable tolerability as well as potential for a superior dosing profile in comparison with its competitors.

The Phase I/II trial is a multi-center, open label study of assessing the safety and tolerability of JAB-21822 in patients with advanced solid tumors and the efficacy of JAB-21822 in patients with non-small lung cancer harboring KRAS G12C mutation.

"KRAS is the first oncogene discovered by scientists, it has long been considered 'undruggable' for its smooth surface so that it's hard to bind with small molecule anti cancer drug. We hope that JAB-21822 will benefit more patients with better treatment choice", said Professor Lin Shen of the Beijing Cancer Hospital.

"JAB-21822 is our in-house innovative drug candidate with promising pre-clinical data. We will continue to advance clinical trials with researchers, so that we can bring hope to patients," said Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio.

The clinical study of JAB-21822 has been initiated after the IND (investigational new drug) approval by the US FDA in May 2021.

About Jacobio

Jacobio is committed to providing more products and solutions to people's health. Our mission is to provide compelling innovations for creating a pipeline of life-changing medicines. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. The company's R&D centers are in Beijing, Shanghai and Massachusetts, with a platform and expertise in developing allosteric inhibitors against protein tyrosine phosphatase, KRAS and transcriptional factors.

