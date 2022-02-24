U.S. markets closed

Jacobio JAB-21822 in Combination with Cetuximab Completes First Dose of Colorectal Cancer Patient in China

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharmaceuticals (1167.HK) announced that its KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 completed the first patient dosing in combination therapy with Cetuximab at Peking University Cancer Hospital recently.

logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobio)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobio)

JAB-21822 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is the second most common tumor in China, with about 550,000 new cases per year, of which about 3% of colorectal cancer patients have KRAS G12C mutation. Patients with KRAS G12C mutation are insensitive to existing standard chemotherapies and targeted therapies, have rapid disease progression, short survival, and have high unmet clinical treatment needs.

JAB-21822 is the first KRAS G12C inhibitor in China to be combined with cetuximab. This combination trial's principle investigator is Professor Lin SHEN, vice president of Peking University Cancer Hospital and director of the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology. Professor Lin SHEN said,"According to global clinical trials of KRAS G12C inhibitors, it has shown preliminary efficacy in patients with colorectal cancer. Jacobio's JAB-21822 has progressed rapidly since it submitted IND (Investigational New Drug) application for combination therapy with Cetuximab to CDE (Center for Drug Evaluation, NMPA) in August 2021, and JAB-21822 is the fastest-developing clinical project among same class drug. We will work closely with the Jacobio team, we hope this drug will soon become a new treatment option for patients with advanced colorectal cancer."

"JAB-21822 has the potential to be best-in-class KRAS G12C inhibitor for its high activity and dose advantages, and it's expected to improve patients' medication compliance and quality of life," said Dr. Yinxiang WANG, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio.

Currently, JAB-21822's clinical trials of monotherapy and combination therapies are ongoing in China and the United States. These include monotherapy for STK11 co-mutated non-small cell lung cancer first-line treatment; combination therapy with self-developed SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 to improve KRAS resistance; and in combination with PD-1 monoclonal antibody to improve PD-1 response rate.

KRAS G12C is the first clinical program of Jacobio on the RAS signaling pathway. In addition to JAB-21822, pre-clinical stage drug candidates on RAS pathway including KRAS G12D, KRAS G12V and etc.

About Jacobio

Jacobio is committed to providing more products and solutions to people's health. Our mission is to provide compelling innovations for creating a pipeline of life-changing medicines. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. The company's R&D centers are located in Beijing, Shanghai and MA, with a platform and expertise in developing allosteric inhibitors against protein tyrosine phosphatase, KRAS and transcriptional factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in China.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobio-jab-21822-in-combination-with-cetuximab-completes-first-dose-of-colorectal-cancer-patient-in-china-301489230.html

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma

