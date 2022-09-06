U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.00
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,464.00
    +152.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,166.75
    +62.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.30
    +13.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.24
    +2.37 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.90
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7100
    +1.1350 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.02
    +154.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.93
    +16.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Jacobio Receives CDE Approval for KRAS G12C Inhibitor JAB-218822's Phase II Pivotal Study in China

·3 min read

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) has received Phase II pivotal study approval of KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China in September 5, 2022. This study aims to treat advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation as a second line or beyond therapy. Jacobio aims to apply for the new drug marketing application (NDA) for JAB-21822 after the successful completion of this pivotal study.

logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobio)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobio)

"JAB-21822 is the first product entered into pivotal stage since 2015, the year of Jacobio founded, it's a milestone for the company. We hope to work with clinical study investigators to jointly advance the clinical trials and strive to bring more treatment options to patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer as soon as possible," said Dr. WANG Yinxiang, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio.

The Phase II pivotal clinical trial approved in China will evaluate the efficacy and safety of JAB-21822 as a single agent for the treatment of NSCLC patients with a KRAS G12C mutation. This is a multi-center, single-arm, open-label study.

JAB-21822 is the best-in-class potential project for KRAS G12C inhibitors. The preliminary clinical date of the Phase I study of JAB-21822 published at the 2022 annual meeting of American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) shows that as of April 1, 2022, a total of 72 patients with advanced solid tumors were enrolled, and efficacy was assessed for 32 NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C mutation. The overall response rate (ORR) was 56.3% (18/32) and the disease control rate (DCR) was 90.6% (29/32).

Currently, JAB-21822 is simultaneously undergoing clinical trials for monotherapy and combination therapy in China, the United States and Europe, including the monotherapy for NSCLC with KRAS G12C mutation, pancreatic ductal carcinoma and colorectal cancer; the combination therapy with EGFR monoclonal antibody; and the combination therapy with JAB-3312, a self-developed SHP2 inhibitor of the Company.

About JAB-21822

JAB-21822 is a KRAS G12C inhibitor independently developed by the Company. The Company has initiated a number of Phase I/II clinical trials in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors, including monotherapy for STK11 co-mutated non-small cell lung cancer in the front-line setting; combination therapy with SHP2 inhibitor, anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody and Cetuximab.

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobio-receives-cde-approval-for-kras-g12c-inhibitor-jab-218822s-phase-ii-pivotal-study-in-china-301618023.html

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • 25 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in the World A Year Ago

    In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Jab Gets Approval in Switzerland

    Novavax (NVAX) receives expanded temporary authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine, in Switzerland for adolescents aged 12 to 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here's What To Do Now.

    There are still a few ways you can get free or affordable COVID tests or at-home rapid test kits.

  • Vertex (VRTX) CF Drug Gets FDA Expanded Label for Toddlers

    Following FDA approval for label expansion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) Orkambi is now approved for treating cystic fibrosis in children aged one year and older.

  • How Pfizer and BioNTech Modified Covid-19 Vaccines for Fall Boosters

    The companies began tinkering with their Covid-19 vaccine before new versions of the Omicron strain spread across the U.S. The preparations are a big reason that the reformulated boosters are now rolling out.

  • 7 Ways You're Ruining Your Liver Without Even Realizing It

    The liver is a three pound organ that performs over 500 vital jobs for us daily without a break, so taking care of the liver is essential for overall health. The liver performs important duties like discarding waste, maintaining blood sugar levels, regulating blood clotting and more. You can't live without your liver so when it's in trouble, so are you. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share seven ways you're damaging your liver that you might not realize. Read on—and to ensure

  • Profit From America’s Healthcare Bloat

    Everyone in the U.S. healthcare system has an incentive to make you consume as much healthcare as possible—but the model is starting to change, creating opportunities.

  • Masimo's (MASI) Latest Watch to Improve Patient Outcomes

    Masimo's (MASI) full-market consumer release of the Masimo W1 and other related launches is likely to significantly improve RPM.

  • The numbers controlling midlife health – and how to change them

    Vicky Saynor knows how important it is to keep an eye on your health. Three years ago, she finished treatment for breast cancer, and ever since has had regular blood tests.

  • Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

    South Carolina currently bans abortion after 20 weeks

  • The Curious Hole in My Head

    I barreled into the world — a precipitous birth, the doctors called it — at a New York City hospital in the dead of night. In my first few hours of life, after six bouts of halted breathing, the doctors rushed me to the neonatal intensive care unit. A medical intern stuck his pinkie into my mouth to test the newborn reflex to suck. I didn’t suck hard enough. So they rolled my pink, 7-pound-11-ounce body into a brain scanner. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Lo and behol

  • Inside the rare disease that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's hearing, vision and balance for a year

    The star revealed last month that the year-long effects from a rare autoimmune disease had him wondering if he'd ever be able to live normally again.

  • Second booster against COVID-19 to be available to everyone in Ukraine, says health ministry

    The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to allow all citizens to receive a second booster vaccination against COVID-19 in September, chief sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin said in an interview with Ukrinform news agency published on Sept. 4.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Your Stroke Risk Jumps 16 Percent, New Study Says

    Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood through a narrow artery to the brain. This triggers a major medical emergency as the brain quickly becomes deprived of necessary oxygen and nutrients. While there are many factors which can contribute to your stroke risk, researchers have recently found that one somewhat unexpected factor—your blood type—could make you 16 percent more likely to experience a stroke before the age of 60. Read on to learn whether you're at heightened

  • Minnesota GOP lawmaker compares Democratic support for abortion to ‘Chinese genocide bill’

    Rep. Tom Emmer (R, MN-6) has recently criticized Democrats for voting to support reproductive rights, calling it the “Chinese genocide bill.” Emmer made his comment during an interview with Fox News host Mike Emmanuel on Sunday. During the interview, Emmanuel mentioned that some Republicans running for office in November decided to remove references to abortion from their campaign website after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

  • Warning Signs You May Have a Blood Clot in Your Brain

    The brain is undeniably the most important and powerful organ in our body, but also highly vulnerable to injury and disease. A blood clot in your brain is a serious health condition, "that can lead to stroke or even death," Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us. "While prompt medical treatment is essential, it can be challenging to identify the symptoms of a brain clot. However, four key signs may indicate that you have a clot in your br

  • Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson reveals stage three cervical cancer diagnosis

    ‘If I can save just one other life by being open about my battle then it’s worth speaking out’

  • Republican Senate candidate says she’s anti-abortion but against federal ban

    Tiffany Smiley, a trained nurse, wants to win in Washington state, where a 1991 law protects abortion access

  • Multi-State E. Coli Outbreak Spreads To New York, Kentucky: CDC

    An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.