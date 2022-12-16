U.S. markets closed

Jacobio's KRAS G12C Inhibitor JAB-21822 was Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designations by China CDE

·4 min read

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167. HK) announced that the Company's in-house KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 was granted breakthrough therapy designations for the second line and above treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with KRAS G12C mutation by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The designation was granted based on the solid clinical efficacy and safety data of JAB-21822. It will help expedite the program registration to health authority and accelerate its early access to the patients.

logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobio)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobio)

The Phase II pivotal clinical trial of JAB-21822 was approved in China on September 5, 2022. The multi-center, single-arm, open-label study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of JAB-21822 as a single agent for the treatment of NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C mutation.

JAB-21822 is the potential best-in-class program for KRAS G12C inhibitors. The preliminary phase I clinical data published at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology shows that as of April 1, 2022, a total of 72 patients with advanced solid tumors were enrolled, and efficacy was assessed for 32 NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C mutation. The overall response rate (ORR) was 56.3% (18/32) and the disease control rate (DCR) was 90.6% (29/32).

JAB-21822 has a good safety profile, and most treatment related adverse events (TRAE) were grade 1-2. Among the 72 patients, the incidences of diarrhea and vomiting were 5.6% (4/72) and 6.9% (5/72) respectively, and no gastrointestinal disorder higher than grade 2 was observed.

Currently, JAB-21822 is simultaneously undergoing clinical trials for monotherapy and combination therapy in China, the United States and Europe, including the monotherapy for NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C mutation, pancreatic ductal carcinoma and colorectal cancer; the combination therapy with EGFR monoclonal antibody to treat patients with colorectal cancer; and the combination therapy with the inhouse SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 to treat patients with NSCLC.

About CDE's Breakthrough Therapy Designation

CDE's Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) is designed to expedite the clinical development of innovative drugs presenting significant clinical advantages. A breakthrough therapy must provide effective treatment for a seriously debilitating or life-threatening condition that has no effective therapy or demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies. According to the CDE, the breakthrough therapy designation provides opportunities for more intensive CDE guidance and discussion with respect to clinical trials and development strategy, and for priority review later.

About JAB-21822

JAB-21822 is an oral, small molecule KRAS G12C inhibitor independently developed by the Company. The Company has initiated a number of Phase I/II clinical trials in China, the United States and Europe for patients harbouring KRAS G12C mutation with advanced solid tumors, including pivotal clinical trial to treat NSCLC in China; monotherapy for STK11 co-mutated NSCLC in the front-line setting; combination therapy with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312, anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody and Cetuximab.

About Jacobio Pharma

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in China.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobios-kras-g12c-inhibitor-jab-21822-was-granted-breakthrough-therapy-designations-by-china-cde-301704804.html

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma

