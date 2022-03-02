U.S. markets closed

Jacobs Appoints Steve Arnette President of Critical Mission Solutions Business; Succeeds Dawne Hickton

·4 min read
  • J

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) today announced that Steve Arnette has been named EVP and President, Critical Mission Solutions (CMS), effective April 1, 2022. He succeeds Dawne Hickton who transitions out of Jacobs. Arnette will report to Bob Pragada, Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer.

"In 2019, Dawne stepped off the Jacobs Board to lead the CMS business. Since that time, Dawne has overseen a cultural transformation of CMS, while driving a significant increase in exposure to high growth, higher value businesses. Her leadership has been instrumental in establishing a new business portfolio, integrating four key acquisitions and building a new cyber and intelligence unit that serves as a catalyst for our new strategy," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "Equally important, she has positioned our CMS business for the future by developing a strong leadership succession plan. I want to thank Dawne for her exceptional leadership over the last three years."

Demetriou continued, "CMS is poised to capitalize on major secular trends in global security, space intelligence and our energy future. Steve's deep domain expertise and client intimacy make him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of forward-leaning growth in CMS as we launch our new strategy."

Arnette's career at Jacobs spans more than 25 years in several senior leadership positions, crossing multiple sectors and operations. Most recently he led CMS's largest business unit as Senior Vice President of Advanced Engineering, Research & Operations, serving public and private sector clients around the globe with solutions for complex, mission-essential programs and projects in aerospace, automotive, defense and telecommunications sectors.

"Leading the CMS organization over the past three years – through our people, our inclusive culture and the incredible and innovative work we do in solving some of our clients' biggest challenges – has been an exciting and rewarding opportunity," said Dawne Hickton. "I am confident in the succession we put in place, and know that under Steve Arnette's leadership, CMS will continue delivering world class solutions and new levels of growth and opportunity for the company, our people and our shareholders."

These moves, in concert with the strength of Jacobs' existing business, create focus and momentum as the company implements its new three-year strategy, launching in the U.S. March 7 and continuing in the U.K. on March 15.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, the efficacy and availability of vaccines and treatments, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For additional information contact:

Investors
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-appoints-steve-arnette-president-of-critical-mission-solutions-business-succeeds-dawne-hickton-301494445.html

SOURCE Jacobs

