U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.07
    +78.08 (+1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,817.83
    +515.96 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,142.85
    +288.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.75
    +20.34 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    +0.54 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.90
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.0960 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9380
    +0.3210 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,663.94
    +614.33 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.43
    +12.12 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.58
    -21.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,457.68
    +41.21 (+0.15%)
     

Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire
·1 min read

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.26 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on June 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2023.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Jonathan Evans, 214.583.8407
investor.relations@jacobs.com

Media:
Louise White, 469.724.0810
louise.white@jacobs.com

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-declares-quarterly-dividend-301810109.html

SOURCE Jacobs