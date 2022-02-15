U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Jacobs to Design First Inductive Charging Project on a US Public Road

·4 min read
  • J

Electreon-led consortium to deliver innovative wireless vehicle charging route

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) is part of a consortium selected by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to develop and implement an inductive vehicle charging pilot – the first of its kind in the United States. The project team will be led by Electreon, a leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). NextEnergy, a Detroit-based clean energy accelerator, will head up stakeholder and partner engagement. The pilot will also be supported by partners like Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy — a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services — among others.

As the engineering partner, Jacobs will provide project management and design services to successfully deliver this pilot project through to operation. The consortium will design and build a one mile stretch of dynamic and stationary wireless EV charging technology in Detroit hosted by the Michigan Central mobility innovation district, which serves as an open platform for collaboration. The technology, developed by Electreon, will enable inductive charging by placing embedded coils under the road pavement along with semi-dynamic charging stations at end point terminals to charge the vehicles while stationary in a queuing or parking lane. The system supports charging of equipped EVs and addresses several shortcomings in electrification related to battery limitations, charging needs and vehicle asset utilization.

"As the world transitions to the future of electrified transportation, cities and communities are seeking and adopting green economic-centric models as part of the transformation," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Americas Senior Vice President and General Manager Ron Williams. "This innovative pilot project aims to demonstrate efficient vehicle operability to prove the viability of wireless EV charging. Jacobs is committed to delivering decarbonization solutions to address the increasingly critical issue of climate change. This project is just one of the ways Jacobs and our partners are working together to create a more connected, sustainable world."

Transportation accounts for approximately one quarter of all CO2 emissions globally and in the United States, it is the highest CO2 emitting sector. Reducing global transportation sector emissions is a top priority for Jacobs, and the greening of public and private vehicles is a critical step leading to improved air quality and healthier cities.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery, and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, the efficacy and availability of vaccines and treatments, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,, if filed on or after Tuesday, February 8, 2022, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-to-design-first-inductive-charging-project-on-a-us-public-road-301482813.html

SOURCE Jacobs

