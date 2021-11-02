U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Jacobs Establishes Office of Global Climate Response and ESG

·6 min read
In this article:
Strategic move to emphasize company's commitment to climate response

Integrates with overall company strategy and will be a differentiator in customer solutions

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of launching its PlanBeyondSM 2.0 approach designed to propel the integration of sustainability throughout operations and client solutions in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jacobs (NYSE:J) announces the creation of an Office of Global Climate Response and ESG designed to deliver on the company's commitments to climate change through innovative solutions for its clients and shareholders.

As part of the company's forthcoming 2022-2024 corporate strategy, this strategic emphasis will serve as the focal point for its go-to-market solutions within the framework of energy transition, decarbonization, adaptation and mitigation, and natural resource stewardship. Additionally, the company is coupling climate response with Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), which is taking on heightened significance, both within Jacobs and externally as companies around the globe rise to the climate challenge and address urgent social issues.

"This enhancement to our existing delivery model and organizational structure is designed to expand Jacobs' ability to respond with sustainable and resilient solutions that create value for our clients, employees, communities and investors," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "As our business shifts, so do our sustainability ambitions – like integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into our operations and every client solution we deliver."

Jacobs looked to its own talent force in appointing SVP of Global Climate Response and ESG Jan Walstrom to lead the office and interface with the investor community to showcase Jacobs global capabilities and technology-enabled expertise in developing sustainable and resilient solutions for a net zero economy. Walstrom has previously held progressive leadership roles in the global environment, sustainability and technology markets for more than 25 years and her experience encompasses work with governments and industry-leading multinational corporations throughout the world.

Jacobs' VP and Head of Global Sustainability, Zoe Haseman – who leads the company's Sustainability Center of Excellence with responsibility for developing and driving Jacobs' PlanBeyond 2.0 and Climate Action Plan – joins Walstrom in the new office. She will focus on educating internal and external stakeholders on global trends, opportunities and market initiatives to help inform Jacobs' strategies and actions in delivering on ambitious sustainability commitments, creating social value for communities, and leading on new sustainable innovations and tools to differentiate Jacobs in the marketplace.

Climate response is a critical agenda item for business and government leaders globally. As a purpose-led company, Jacobs will channel its expansive capabilities in resilient infrastructure, clean water, green energy and social value toward benefitting people and the planet. This move amplifies Jacobs' commitment to climate response and ESG and provides the foundation for working with its global client base in co-creating solutions for a more connected, sustainable world.

About Jan Walstrom
Walstrom's career at Jacobs spans almost 30 years, serving as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Solutions for People & Places Solutions for the past two years and the Global Environmental Market Director for the past four. As Head of Sustainability & Environment, Walstrom led the framework for the delivery of iconic projects such as the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games and East London Olympic Park, all world-leading examples of transformation and social infrastructure project development for the future. She is a member of the Association for Project Management & Project Management Institute and a University of Tulsa (OK), Department of Biological Sciences Alumni Board member. Walstrom graduated with honors from the University of Tulsa with a bachelor's degree in organismic biology.

About Zoe Haseman
During her 10 years with Jacobs, Haseman has led sustainability advisory on major client projects in the U.S. and the U.K., heading up Jacobs' Global Sustainability Center of Excellence as VP & Global Head of Sustainability since 2019. With over 20 years of sustainability experience across multiple sectors, she sits on the World Environment Center Global Board, is a Trustee on the Board for Engineers without Borders U.K. and is a member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance for CEO Climate Leaders Senior Advisory Group and the U.K. Business in the Community's (BiTC) Net Zero Task Force. Haseman holds a Bachelor of Science (honors) degree in environmental science from University of Manchester, U.K.

About Jacobs
At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

SVP of Global Climate Response and ESG, Jan Walstrom
VP and Head of Global Sustainability, Zoe Haseman
Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-establishes-office-of-global-climate-response-and-esg-301413612.html

SOURCE Jacobs

