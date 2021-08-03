Jacobs Launches Cloud-Based Application to Help Maximize Infrastructure Planning

Addresses global need for greater infrastructure resilience

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has launched Kaleidoscope℠, a cloud-based platform application to help clients prioritize and optimize capital expenditure budgets. The spatially enabled solution is a predictive analytics application that determines cross-sectional infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Kaleidoscope runs on any device, whether an iPad, Mac or personal computer. The solution uses a one-of-a-kind, predictive algorithm to generate vulnerability assessments across many interdependent infrastructure networks, such as roadways, water lines, utilities, energy and other horizontal infrastructure, that overlay across a place, campus or community. Kaleidoscope also identifies vulnerabilities and how they could potentially impact a community's resilience, helping to curtail expensive, unplanned and reactive maintenance, with a goal of preventing disruptions before becoming hazards.

"Municipalities and cities are facing big challenges, such as rapid urbanization and climate variability, and those challenges are taking their toll on aging infrastructure," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "Kaleidoscope helps our clients better understand true threats and costs associated with infrastructure failure and helps them communicate with stakeholders in meaningful ways, such as prioritizing projects by vulnerabilities and the number of assets and sectors involved."

Kaleidoscope's output frames what projects should be done, who will be impacted and where they are located. It helps senior planners, administrators, public works directors, emergency managers and other leaders rapidly and accurately identify unknown, potentially catastrophic planning, funding and sustainability threats. Leaders can then prioritize capital expenditures to achieve greater infrastructure resilience in a more proactive and interconnected way, leading to more resilient outcomes and positive social benefits and transforming typical management strategies into smarter, more sophisticated approaches.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

