Jacobs Launches Cloud-Based Application to Help Maximize Infrastructure Planning

·4 min read

Addresses global need for greater infrastructure resilience

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has launched Kaleidoscope℠, a cloud-based platform application to help clients prioritize and optimize capital expenditure budgets. The spatially enabled solution is a predictive analytics application that determines cross-sectional infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Kaleidoscope runs on any device, whether an iPad, Mac or personal computer. The solution uses a one-of-a-kind, predictive algorithm to generate vulnerability assessments across many interdependent infrastructure networks, such as roadways, water lines, utilities, energy and other horizontal infrastructure, that overlay across a place, campus or community. Kaleidoscope also identifies vulnerabilities and how they could potentially impact a community's resilience, helping to curtail expensive, unplanned and reactive maintenance, with a goal of preventing disruptions before becoming hazards.

"Municipalities and cities are facing big challenges, such as rapid urbanization and climate variability, and those challenges are taking their toll on aging infrastructure," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "Kaleidoscope helps our clients better understand true threats and costs associated with infrastructure failure and helps them communicate with stakeholders in meaningful ways, such as prioritizing projects by vulnerabilities and the number of assets and sectors involved."

Kaleidoscope's output frames what projects should be done, who will be impacted and where they are located. It helps senior planners, administrators, public works directors, emergency managers and other leaders rapidly and accurately identify unknown, potentially catastrophic planning, funding and sustainability threats. Leaders can then prioritize capital expenditures to achieve greater infrastructure resilience in a more proactive and interconnected way, leading to more resilient outcomes and positive social benefits and transforming typical management strategies into smarter, more sophisticated approaches.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-launches-cloud-based-application-to-help-maximize-infrastructure-planning-301346852.html

SOURCE Jacobs

    Under Armour Inc. shares jumped 5.4% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic company reported second-quarter earnings that far exceeded expectations and raised its 2021 guidance. Net income totaled $59.2 million, or 13 cents per share, after a loss of $182.9 million, or 40 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 24 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 6 cents. Revenue of $1.352 billion was up from $707.6 million last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.218 billion. Un