Jacobs Secures Positions on Transport for London's Engineering Consultancy Framework

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has secured 13 positions on Transport for London's (TfL) Engineering Consultancy Framework, maintaining Jacobs' position as a key provider of professional services to London's Integrated Transport Authority. Jacobs' awards include key Framework Lots of Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Rail Services, Transport and non-Transport Architecture and Cyber Security Engineering.

TfL estimates the framework will operate for a maximum four-year period and enables the entire TfL organization and London's Borough Authorities to access a broad range of multi-disciplinary design and consultancy services.

"TfL plays a key role in helping to shape London's green economic recovery – creating a healthier, cleaner, more inclusive and better-connected city," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Europe & Digital Strategies Senior Vice President Donald Morrison. "Through this framework, we look forward to supporting that vision and delivering innovative solutions to complex engineering, architectural and transportation-based challenges across the TfL network."

Jacobs already provides wide-ranging support to TfL's diverse and high-profile major projects and engineering portfolio, including program leadership for the delivery of Crossrail and planning and design services for the Piccadilly Line Upgrade.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

