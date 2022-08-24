U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,890.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,901.75
    +5.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.40
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.01
    +1.27 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.09
    +0.29 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4520
    -0.2700 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,360.27
    -97.45 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.72
    +3.82 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.48
    -30.63 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Jacobs Selected for Northern Ireland Water's Major Project Partnership Framework

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • J

Providing design services as part of $1.5 billion water and wastewater capital program

Key projects to support future resilience of essential water and wastewater infrastructure

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected as a design consultant for Northern Ireland Water's (NI Water) Major Project Partnership Framework, which will deliver large-scale water and wastewater projects across Northern Ireland.

The framework will deliver individual capital projects, including upgrades to major water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and network mains. One of the first major projects to be delivered under the framework will be vital upgrades at Belfast Wastewater Treatment Works, expected to commence this year, to provide much needed additional and secure capacity. The framework will run for an initial four-year period, with the option to extend for an additional four years.

"Jacobs has supported clients in the U.K. with major water and wastewater solutions for decades and these NI Water projects will make a real difference to people's daily lives," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Donald Morrison. "Together with our framework partners, we'll design resilient, sustainable infrastructure to provide essential water and sanitation services to communities and businesses in Northern Ireland."

NI Water provides water and sewerage services to approximately 840,000 households and businesses in Northern Ireland.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and  Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-selected-for-northern-ireland-waters-major-project-partnership-framework-301611064.html

SOURCE Jacobs

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • JPMorgan sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,800 by the end of 2022 — here is the $100B catalyst that it believes in for the next 2-3 months

    Get in now before the train takes off?

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Today. Why Wall Street Is Worried.

    Earlier this month, the chip maker pre-announced disappointing results for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Splits 3-For-1: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla stock, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop, Shopify have announced or carried out splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Goldman Says Hedge Funds Back Betting Big on Megacap Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds ramped up bets on megacap US tech stocks and whittled down overall holdings to focus on favored names last quarter, with conviction climbing back to levels seen at the start of the pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Surges on Report It Secured a Loan to Aid Liquidity

    The loan for the troubled retailer may ease fears about the company's finances and reassure vendors that supply goods.

  • Nvidia set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Semiconductor company Nvidia will report earnings on Wednesday afternoon after previewing weaker-than-forecasted sales for the quarter earlier this month.

  • Investors see no Fed pivot, brace for hawkish Powell message in Jackson Hole

    Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect its chair Jerome Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming retreat comes after investors last week viewed the transcripts from the Fed's July meeting as leaning dovish and as a green light to put some risk back on the table. The stock market initially held up and bond yields were steady, before markets re-considered that interpretation.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    E-commerce stocks got a boost during the height of the pandemic, but since then many companies specializing in online sales and e-commerce platforms have tumbled. The most recent data shows that online sales make up just 14.5% of the total retail market in the U.S. right now, which leaves more opportunities for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to expand.

  • Stocks and Futures Waver on Policy, Growth Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks US index futures struggled for direction as investors digested the latest hawkish noises from the Federal Reserve amid mounting signs of a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaJapan Set to Allow More Tou

  • Palo Alto Networks tops earnings estimates, announces 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks as well as the company’s plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • Zoom stock drops amid revenue miss and lowered full-year forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Zoom's stock.

  • Richemont Merges YNAP with Farfetch, Alabbar in Long-Awaited Deal

    Richemont and Farfetch have put and call options, respectively, that will see Farfetch eventually acquire the remainder of YNAP, subject to certain conditions.

  • New Vanguard Account Fees Will Increase Costs for Some of Its Most Loyal Customers

    Customers drawing down their savings may be hit especially hard as the fund giant tries to transition them to its brokerage platform.

  • Is Trending Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) a Buy Now?

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por