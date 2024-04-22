Is Jacobs Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:J) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Jacobs Solutions' (NYSE:J) stock up by 7.2% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Jacobs Solutions' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jacobs Solutions is:

10% = US$755m ÷ US$7.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Jacobs Solutions' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Jacobs Solutions' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Particularly, the exceptional 26% net income growth seen by Jacobs Solutions over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Jacobs Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Jacobs Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Jacobs Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Jacobs Solutions' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 19% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (81%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Jacobs Solutions is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 13% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 17% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Jacobs Solutions has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

