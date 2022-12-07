U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Jacobs Wins New Contract to Support UK Fusion Program

·4 min read

Engineers and scientists will work on the world's future low carbon energy source

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a contract to support the U.K.'s fusion energy research program. The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has appointed the company on all lots of its new Plant Maintenance and Operational Support Services (PMOSS) framework.

Jacobs Wins New Contract to Support UK Fusion Program; Photo credit: UKAEA and EUROfusion
Jacobs Wins New Contract to Support UK Fusion Program; Photo credit: UKAEA and EUROfusion

Subject to competition under the framework, Jacobs' project delivery professionals will be embedded in client teams at UKAEA, the U.K.'s national fusion laboratory, to work on some of the world's most advanced research into machine design, robotics, materials science and fusion fuel.

"Assisting UKAEA to realize the enormous potential of fusion for generating safe, sustainable and low-carbon electricity delivers on our commitment to a clean energy future," said Jacobs Energy Security and Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "Fusion power would be a new source of safe, non-carbon emitting and almost limitless energy, which makes this endeavor one of the keys to creating a more connected, sustainable world."

"Delivering fusion energy is a quest – one of the biggest scientific and engineering challenges of them all, but the rewards will be enormous. Putting fusion electricity on the grid has the potential to provide 'baseload' power, complementing renewable and other low carbon energy sources as a share of many countries' energy portfolios," said UKAEA Chief Technology Officer Tim Bestwick.

The PMOSS framework focuses on key UKAEA-led programs, including the Tritium Advanced Technology (H3AT) facility, which will open at UKAEA next year, aimed at to exploring fuel storage, breeding and recovery techniques for future fusion powerplants. Jacobs' specialists will also be available to support other UKAEA facilities, such as Remote Applications in Challenging Environments (RACE), which tests and designs robotic and remote solutions; the Material Research Facility (MRF), which researches specialist materials that can withstand extreme conditions; and Fusion Technology Facility (FTF) at Culham and in Rotherham, which will test fusion components in realistic conditions.

Jacobs has been at the forefront of fusion energy for decades, supporting UKAEA-managed Joint European Torus and ITER, the world's largest fusion project based in Provence, France. Growth in fusion research is creating new opportunities for Jacobs' engineers in a range of disciplines, including electrical, control and instrumentation, process plant, mechanical, chemical and nuclear; and for scientists specializing in chemistry, physics and materials. To find out more about the opportunities on offer, search careers.jacobs.com.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries: 
Kerrie Sparks 
214.583.8433

 

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-wins-new-contract-to-support-uk-fusion-program-301695828.html

SOURCE Jacobs

