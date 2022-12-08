U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

Jacobs Wins Contract to Support UK Nuclear Regulator

·3 min read

Deep technical knowledge underpins country's energy security and net-zero carbon ambitions

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to provide the U.K.'s nuclear regulator, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), with specialist engineering and technical support services.

The four-year framework covers the ONR's activities in new build, power generation, decommissioning and defense.

Jacobs has supported the regulator with technical safety advice and assessment for more than 20 years. This new contract award reflects a successful track record and technical experience of the team, many of whom are internationally recognized subject matter specialists.

"Our work supports ONR, whose mission is to protect society by securing safe nuclear operations," said Jacobs Energy, Security & Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "Our understanding of existing power plants and close involvement with new developments in fission and fusion power is especially valuable to the regulator while the nuclear industry is expanding to deliver energy independence and security, furthering the U.K.'s aim to become a net-zero carbon economy by 2050."

Jacobs was named as a supplier under each of the framework's three lots, covering reactor core physics and fault studies; civil engineering and external hazards; and other engineering and technical services, including chemistry, control and instrumentation, criticality, electrical engineering, radiological protection, radioactive waste management and decommissioning, and cyber security.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-wins-contract-to-support-uk-nuclear-regulator-301697573.html

SOURCE Jacobs

