Jacobs Wins Naval Surface Warfare Center Underwater Launch Test Capability Project

·3 min read

New state-of-the-art facility will support US Navy's principal research, development, test and evaluation activities

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded the Underwater Launch Test Capability (ULTC) services contract with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), located in Crane, Indiana.

Through the $99.8 million contract, Jacobs will provide integration and activation of special test equipment, verification and commissioning services of this test facility, and support launch test operations and sustainment in collaboration with NSWC Crane.

"With Jacobs' global experience designing, delivering, operating and maintaining world-class test facilities, we are poised to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center's mission by providing technical engineering solutions and total lifecycle leadership for systems that protect and enable the warfighter," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Advanced Engineering, Research and Operations Mark Walter. "This new contract expands our relationship with NSWC Crane, building on our proven performance supporting the center since 2019."

The ULTC services contract establishes interoperability between several hardware and software elements which were previously delivered under separate contracts, including: the facility, launch reaction stand, arrestment system, crossflow simulator, support equipment, test vehicles, and the control and data acquisition system. Following site activation, Jacobs will support test operations and site sustainment throughout the life of the contract.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-wins-naval-surface-warfare-center-underwater-launch-test-capability-project-301696865.html

SOURCE Jacobs

