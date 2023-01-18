U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.00
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,020.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,640.25
    +15.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.30
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +1.15 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.90
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0060 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3900
    +1.1820 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,259.20
    +83.61 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +2.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.54
    +2.51 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Jacobs Wins Role on Transport for London's Capital Program Delivery Partner Contract

·4 min read

Strategic planning and development to deliver sustainable, smarter, more accessible public transport solutions

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has secured a position on Transport for London's (TfL) Capital Program Delivery Partner Contract working with Gardiner and Theobald. TfL will use this contract to procure all project management, construction management and project management office (PMO) services and resources.

TfL estimates the contract will operate for a four-year period, with immediate mobilization. The contract enables TfL's Capital Delivery teams, responsible for the delivery of all major programs and line upgrades across the TfL network, to access agile consultancy support from Jacobs. Initially, Jacobs will support projects including station improvements; asset maintenance; road improvements; line upgrades; systems; healthy streets; commercial development and major engineering projects.

"Planning and delivery of critical infrastructure across the network is vital to supporting more active, accessible and sustainable public transport options that create greener, healthier places," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Kate Kenny. "Working collaboratively with TfL, Jacobs brings wide-ranging capability from across the company to benefit the Capital Program and will help TfL provide additional staff development opportunities through joint knowledge sharing and mentoring."

Jacobs has supported TfL continuously since it was established in 2000 across a range of projects and programs, including supporting delivery of the Elizabeth line; the integrated impact assessment for London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), the ULEZ extension and changes to road user charges; multi-disciplinary design support for TfL's Bus Priority Program; and a range of other consultancy services.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)
Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-wins-role-on-transport-for-londons-capital-program-delivery-partner-contract-301724250.html

SOURCE Jacobs

Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Stocks moving after the close: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba, Roblox

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Dave Briggs and Seana Smith check out several trending stocks following mixed market closings after Tuesday's bell.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s (AMS:PHIA) 41% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( AMS:PHIA ) by estimating the...

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fi

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) By 44%?

    Does the January share price for Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Cantor Pounds the Table on Lucid Stock

    As weird as it may sound, it’s really not that exceptional to come across stocks that have shed 80% of their value over the past year, especially from those that went public via the SPAC route prior to the market meltdown. Once such example is Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), the luxury EV maker that was put through the wringer in 2022. Factoring in supply chain snags and logistical problems, the start-up slashed its annual production targets twice last year and investors turned away in droves. Howev

  • 10 simple investments that can turn your portfolio into an income dynamo

    Before looking at income-producing ETFs, there is one concept we will have to get out of the way — the relationship between interest rates and bond prices. Most bonds issued in the U.S. have fixed interest rates and pay interest every six months. Last year, when interest rates rose, the value of bonds declined, so that their yields would match the interest rates of newly issued bonds of the same credit quality.

  • NVIDIA Stock Is Getting Closer To A Key Technical Benchmark

    The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for NVIDIA moved up into a new percentile Tuesday, as it got a lift from 70 to 78. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bank Of Japan Surprises; Tesla Jumps

    Futures rose and yields fell as the Bank of Japan stayed dovish. The market rally paused while Tesla stock jumped. United Airlines, Moderna rose overnight. Microsoft job cuts loom.