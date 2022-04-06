U.S. markets closed

JACS21 Launches To Help Families Design And Build Their Dreams In Portugal

·2 min read

New Firm Provides a Trusted Network of Vendors to Complete New Build and Renovation Projects with Oversight and Highest Quality

SUFFIELD, Conn. and OBIDOS, Portugal, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JACS21 is a new design and build consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals and families design and build their dream home or commercial building in Portugal. The company will facilitate locating the perfect property or land, design a renovation or new build, and oversee the project.

JACS21 is based in Obidos, Portugal and Suffield, CT in the United States, and maintains an extensive network of providers in Portugal. The company started as the result of its founder's, Joe Santos', experience remodeling a home in central Portugal where he encountered delays and sub-par work. Santos realized he needed a stronger local presence in Portugal because at the time he was not able to travel frequently to Portugal or the job site. Santos formed a strong team of local providers resulting in a beautiful, high-quality and comfortable home overlooking a verdant valley.

"Having gone through the design and build process myself in Portugal a number of times, I saw a need to have a trusted network of vendors to work with, as well as someone to help oversee the project, especially since I did not live in Portugal full time," said Joe Santos, CEO and Founder of JACS21. "There is an immense amount of talent and craftsmanship available in Portugal to give families the ability to truly design their dream home, and I hope that my team and I can help fulfill those dreams."

JACS21 knows that every project is unique, and has the knowledge and network to help anyone achieve their dream home no matter what stage the project is in – starting from scratch or renovating an existing project.

JACS21 Services Include:

  • Architectural Services

  • Architectural and Engineering

  • Build

  • Design

  • Golden Visa*

  • Licensing and Registration

  • Renovation

  • Reconstruction

  • Residency

"We have a positive teamwork approach, and our goal is to create an enjoyable experience with our clients when renovating or building their dream home," added Santos. "I understand the challenges of building in Portugal and we are committed not only to designing, building and/or renovating projects, but to do it ethically, professionally, and through ongoing communication to the client."

Request a free consultation by visiting www.jacs21.com or emailing Info@Jacs21.com.

Golden Visa services are provided by law firms, but jacs21 can give general information and links to legal providers.

About JACS21

JACS21 is a design/build consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals and families create their dream home in Portugal. Through a strong team of local providers, the JACS21 team provides relationships for everything from architecture and design services, to licensing, visa and construction services. For more information, visit www.jacs21.com.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME
Angela Simoes
PHONE
415-302-2934
WEBSITE
https://www.jacs21.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacs21-launches-to-help-families-design-and-build-their-dreams-in-portugal-301518569.html

SOURCE JACS21

