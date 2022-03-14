U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Jade Forest Capital to Include A New NFT-backed Loan Project to Its $10M Blockchain Portfolio

Jade Forest Global Limited
·3 min read
Jade Forest Global Limited
Jade Forest Global Limited

Jade Forest Global Limited

Jade Forest Capital is developed by Jade Forest Global Limited - a British Virgin Islands-based private capital fund connecting investors to productive financial and technology projects worldwide.
Jade Forest Capital is developed by Jade Forest Global Limited - a British Virgin Islands-based private capital fund connecting investors to productive financial and technology projects worldwide.

Aiming to contribute to the creation of an open, fair, and accessible financial system, Jade Forest Capital helps to accelerate the growth of crypto networks, founders and teams working in this space.


Road Town, British Virgin Islands, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Forest Global Limited, Cryptocurrency has become one of the most popular search terms in 2021 as blockchain started to expand its application into numerous fields of works, studies and life. It has unlimited scalability with a total market cap of just less than $3,000 billion, 25 times smaller than the worldwide stock market. With Bitcoin price being predicted to surpass $100K in 2022, it is expected that the whole market will grow nonstop during the decade, marking the blooming of a new investment product. A few years ago, people only looked at crypto as a money game, but the world has witnessed significant changes in 2021 as numerous blockchain-based projects start to expand their partner networks to giants in the traditional market.

Jade Forest Capital was launched in August 2021 but the team actually spent a decade in the financial and cryptocurrency market. The venture is radically optimistic about crypto’s potential and currently focuses on crypto-assets and the decentralization future. Jade Forest is set to catch up with the Digital Economy and foster the growth of new innovative ideas and concepts. The team gives priority to early-stage projects that are highly applicable to real-life issues.

Experts at Jade Forest are shifting special attention to projects with both expandability and sustainability. The venture capital employs an institutional-level investment process when screening investments. Its holdings structure includes both top coins with a long history and newly developed large-cap ecosystems with clear visions and the possibility to integrate into fields of life: economy, finance, education, storage, etc. In addition, potential projects in the field of DeFi, GameFi, NFTs and entertainment are amongst the new stars in the list of Jade Forest’s investments. These are the flourishing fields that have been capturing the attention of investors global wide, attracting a huge number of new participants to the cryptocurrency market in 2021. Recently, Jade Forest Capital has entered into a partnership with Bami Pawn Shop - a dedicated platform for NFT and digital asset collateralization. In this cooperation, Jade Forest Capital will promote the project development by supporting expanding its user base and providing professional consultancy. Bami is known as a promising project aiming at allowing users to obtain flexible financial resources by utilizing their assets, especially NFTs, without losing asset ownership.

“While we work to seek good projects to harvest, we also understand that we need to foster them from the seed to the root and the sprout. We invest not only funds but also time and efforts, providing assistance and consultancy for them, including strategies, marketing plans and connections with partners in our network. We want to accompany and understand every project that we finance,” explained Tung Nguyen, CEO of Jade Forest Capital.

With accurate selection and crucial decisions, the team has expanded their list of high-yield clients globally, from the USA to the UK, Germany, India, China, and Singapore, etc. As cryptocurrency is forecasted to continue reaching new milestones in the next few years, the Jade Forest team already had plans to step forward, supporting and investing in new promising blockchain-based projects that advance the industry and provide positive societal impact.

About Jade Forest Capital

Jade Forest Capital is developed by Jade Forest Global Limited - a British Virgin Islands-based private capital fund connecting investors to productive financial and technology projects worldwide. The venture owns over $10 million investments in several traditional fields such as stocks, gold and commodity and a $50 million blockchain and cryptocurrency portfolio.

More about Jade Forest Capital at jadeforest.capital

Contact information: info@jadeforest.capital

Attachment


