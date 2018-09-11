Jade Leader Defines Drilling Window for DJ Project and Updates on Wyoming Jade Exploration





Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Jade Leader Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed the required consultation with the relevant authorities in Washington State with regards to the maiden drill testing program of its DJ project. The Company has been advised that a potential window for this first pass program designed to test the extensive nephrite Jade system outlined by previous work at surface has been defined as extending from late September to the end of the field season, which is weather related and typically extends into mid-November.

The Company is currently evaluating all of its options in terms of available drilling contractors and financing opportunities to make the best use of this permitting window. The program is anticipated to consist of up to 2,000 meters of HQ core diameter drill holes to test the system extensively along strike and to depths of up to 50 meters below surface.

Wyoming Jade Exploration Update

Work over the last few weeks has consisted of sample processing to properly evaluate the characteristics, including textures, colors, clarity and workability of various Jade types sampled in the last phase of field work on Jade Leader’s newly acquired claims.

Nephrite Jade types identified to date include medium to coarse grained, green ornamental type Jades, carving/jewelry type green to honey/olive colored “snowflake” Jades as well as apple green to medium/dark olive fine grained and highly translucent near gem/gem type Jades. Wyoming “snowflake” jades are unique to this part of the world and are generally described as characteristically containing nephrite, coarse-grained tremolite, quartz, as well as accessory epidote or zoisite, and albite. The descriptive name of it typically indicates a very fine grained, often almost transparent Nephrite Jade matrix, with larger discrete crystals of secondary minerals.

The most significant target to emerge from the first pass reconnaissance mapping and sampling consists of an area of intermittently exposed Jade bearing calc-silicate alteration that can be traced at surface through outcrop and subcrop in excess of 130 meters in length by widths of 2 to 3 meters where better exposed. A second such zone, measuring approximately 55 meters in strike length with widths of 1-2 meters to 15 meters also occurs roughly 210 meters along strike of the first zone. Jade types identified in this area include medium grained green ornamental Jades with near gem/gem grade apple green Jade. Surface alteration/weathering is typically intense and can significantly obscure the original material’s texture and colors. Most other areas of outcrop sampling to date have more restricted surface exposure, with extent of the occurrences remaining to be further defined by systematic surface sampling.

A new Companion Series Video titled “Exploration Update and Jade Types of Wyoming” has been posted on Youtube and is accessible through Jadeleader.ca using the “Video Companion Series” button. This video shows some additional processed samples of Jade from the DJ project, and contains a full section showing cut and polished samples of the various Wyoming Jade types identified to date. All samples were collected and subsequently processed by or under the direct supervision of J.P. Jutras, President of the Company.

About Jade

The Company has also posted a Corporate/Technical presentation with information on the Jade space as compiled during our research, as well as a summary of our exploration efforts to date. It can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at Jadeleader.ca, under Presentations and Fact Sheets.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company’s Jade projects as

defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news

release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jean-Pierre Jutras”

Jean-Pierre Jutras,

President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Story Continues