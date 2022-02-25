U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.50
    -46.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,840.00
    -316.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,779.75
    -186.75 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.30
    -21.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.48
    +1.67 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -12.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.39 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.91
    +0.89 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2300
    -0.2470 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,348.18
    +3,001.90 (+8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.39
    +74.26 (+9.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.40
    +80.02 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JSE.L

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Jadestone Energy plc ("Jadestone", the "Company" or together with subsidiaries, the "Group"), today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements in respect of the Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan and Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan 2021.

Name of applicant:

Jadestone Energy plc

Name of scheme:

Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan

Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan 2021

Period of return:

From:

26 August 2021

To:

25 February 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

26,065,453

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1,466,077

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

24,599,376

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission

25,034,488 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each, admitted on 26 February 2021

2,852,631 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each, admitted on 23 March 2021

Name of contact:

Phil Corbett

Telephone number of contact:

+44 7713 687467

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager

+44 7713 687467 (UK)

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Ashton Clanfield

Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)

Tony White

Will Soutar

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Billy Clegg

jse@camarco.co.uk

James Crothers

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia-Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and in the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. Further, the Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 100% interest (assuming completion of the Hexindo stake acquisition, as announced in November 2021) in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 69% operated working interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and is working with the seller to obtain final New Zealand government approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on the Company please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

The information contained within this announcement is not considered to be inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690383/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-Block-Listing-Six-Monthly-Return

Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower as investors monitor Russia's invasion

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening after a dramatic swing into positive territory during the regular trading day.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukrain

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds Powerfully On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.