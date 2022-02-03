Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of 2022 Guidance Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, will announce its 2022 guidance outlook on 10 February 2022.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call to accompany the announcement at 09:00 (London) / 17:00 (Singapore) on Thursday 10 February 2022, including a question and answer session.

The call is accessible by dial-in and through a live audio webcast as detailed below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Webcast link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524328&tp_key=4ea3072531

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy plc. - Guidance update

Start time: 09:00 (London) / 17:00 (Singapore)

Date: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Conference ID: 68604466

United Kingdom 08006522435 Australia 1800076068 Canada (Toll free) 8883900546 France 0800916834 Germany 08007240293 Hong Kong 800962712 Indonesia 0018030208221 Japan 006633812569 Malaysia 1800817426 Netherlands 08000227908 New Zealand 0800453421 Singapore 8001013217 Spain 900834776 Sweden 0200899189 Switzerland 0800312635 USA (Toll free) 8883900546

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager +44 7713 687467 (UK) ir@jadestone-energy.com Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Jason Grossman Ashton Clanfield Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK) Tony White Will Soutar Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia-Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and in the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. Further, the Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 100% interest (assuming completion of the Hexindo stake acquisition, as announced in November 2021) in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 69% operated working interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and is working with the seller to obtain final New Zealand government approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on the Company please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

