SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 /Jadestone Energy plc (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, announces, in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, that as at 29 October 2021, its capital consists of 464,119,577 ordinary shares of £0.001 each, and each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Dan Young, CFO

Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager

+44 7713 687467 (UK)

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Ashton Clanfield

Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)

Tony White

Will Soutar

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Billy Clegg

jse@camarco.co.uk

James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670297/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights

