JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on JAG Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = RM10m ÷ (RM289m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, JAG Berhad has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of JAG Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From JAG Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at JAG Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 5.4% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On JAG Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about JAG Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. However the stock has delivered a 41% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for JAG Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

