JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for JAG Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = RM16m ÷ (RM261m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, JAG Berhad has an ROCE of 6.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for JAG Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating JAG Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For JAG Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of JAG Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 47% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, JAG Berhad has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 10% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing JAG Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

