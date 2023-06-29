JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard JAG Berhad (KLSE:JAG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to JAG Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JAG Berhad is:

3.5% = RM7.4m ÷ RM213m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

JAG Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is quite clear that JAG Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.3%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, JAG Berhad saw an exceptional 40% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that JAG Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is JAG Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is JAG Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

JAG Berhad's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 19% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (81%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, JAG Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that JAG Berhad has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for JAG Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

