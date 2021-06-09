U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Jaguar's 2022 I-Pace gives US drivers faster charging and a new infotainment system

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Jaguar didn't give American I-Pace buyers the upgrades it introduced last year, but it's hoping to set things right. The automaker has introduced a 2022 I-Pace for the US that packs many of the upgrades seen in the 2021 UK model (2021 was a no-show in the States). That includes a much-improved Pivi Pro infotainment system with remote updates, a faster 11kW AC on-board charger, and options for both a 3D camera as well as a digital rear view mirror.

More creature comforts will come standard, too. There's only one trim level, HSE, but that includes LED headlights with auto high beams, a powered tailgate and 16-way heated and cooled front seats. The Meridian surround sound system now includes two extra speakers for a total of 16.

The 2022 I-Pace only costs $50 more than the 2020 car it replaces, starting at $69,900. That's not a trivial outlay, and it might be a tough sell against the longer-ranged and overall more tech-savvy Tesla Model S. Jaguar still has the edge in luxury, though, and might be worth the investment if you're more interested in a posh ride than having the fastest EV on the block.

