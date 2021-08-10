U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.75
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.67
    +162.82 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.09
    -72.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.36
    +4.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +2.02 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5620
    +0.2570 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,747.05
    +192.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.30
    +883.62 (+364.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Jaguar Health Announces Time Change for Friday, August 13th Investor Webcast to 8:00 AM Eastern Time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Registration link for webcast appears below
Company plans to file Q2 2021 10-Q on August 13, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company investor webcast scheduled for Friday, August 13, 2021 will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time instead of 8:30 a.m.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the Company's expectation that an investor webcast will take place August 13, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659222/Jaguar-Health-Announces-Time-Change-for-Friday-August-13th-Investor-Webcast-to-800-AM-Eastern-Time

Recommended Stories

  • Poshmark warns of marketing hit from Apple's ad tracking changes

    (Reuters) -Second-hand retailer Poshmark Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue largely below estimates and warned that its marketing efforts were taking a hit from Apple Inc's new privacy controls over digital advertising tracking. Poshmark's shares slipped 2.5% in after hours trading, set to extend an over 20% drop from its January initial public offering price. Apple in April enforced a rule requiring developers to seek permission for gathering data that can be used to track users across other sites and apps.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Is Plunging Today

    What Happened? Shares of coronavirus vaccine developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) are down 11% to $8.50 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company reported second-quarter earnings after markets closed on Monday.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    INO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • ARWR: New Program Targeting Complement C3 Highlights Expanding Pipeline…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:ARWR READ THE FULL ARWR RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Pipeline Expansion Continues Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) is developing medicines that cause gene silencing using RNA interference (RNAi), a specific means of inhibiting the expression of genes and stopping the production of a specific protein. The company has a deep and diverse pipeline consisting

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • COVID SCIENCE-Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Atara Biotherapeutics, inc (ATRA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ATRA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    Chinese regulators approved the initiation of two new clinical studies featuring Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

  • A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

    When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, s

  • J&J's Janssen Denied Data Protection Rights For Ketamine Analog Spravato In Canada, Court Rules 'Not An Innovative Drug'

    The Federal Court of Appeals in Canada ratified a Ministry of Health decision to refuse to provide Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), data protection for Spravato, a ketamine analog approved for depression. Spravato is the first “psychedelic-like” medicine approved for a mental health indication in both the U.S. and Canada. Ketamine and its treatment protocols are effectively laying the groundwork for the development of an infrastructure that could ultimate

  • Inovio focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month - CEO

    In May, Inovio said it would begin the study of INO-4800 in summer this year, after the vaccine candidate was found to be safe as well as well-tolerated and produced an immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial. The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the vaccine delivery device.

  • BioNTech Stock Climbs. Earnings Blew Past Expectations.

    The company said it and Pfizer had shipped around a billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine as of late July.

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • S. Korea approves Phase III trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine

    South Korea gave vaccine developer SK Bioscience the green light on Tuesday for a Phase III study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a time of vaccine shortages, when a spurt in infections is fuelling demand. The clinical trial of GBP510, the candidate for the first domestic vaccine, will weigh its immunogenicity and safety against AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference. Three thousand of the 3,990 adults in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine and 990 will get AstraZeneca doses, with an interval of four weeks, Kim said.

  • Epizyme, inc (EPZM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    EPZM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Groups make own drugs to fight high drug prices, shortages

    Impatient with years of inaction in Washington on prescription drug costs, U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines in a bid to combat stubbornly high prices and persistent shortages of drugs with little competition. Most groups are working on generics, while at least one is trying to develop brand-name drugs. “These companies are addressing different parts of the problem and trying to come up with novel solutions” to produce cheaper medicines, said Stacie Dusetzina, a Vanderbilt University health policy professor.