U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.50
    -14.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,965.00
    -191.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,136.00
    -16.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.90
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.70
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.21 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4640
    -0.0650 (-1.84%)
     

  • Vix

    19.66
    -0.28 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3420
    -0.7260 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,093.52
    -0.70 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.10
    +4.31 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.20
    +12.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Jaguar Health Engages Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (ShareIntel) to Monitor Trading Activity in Effort to Identify Possible Illegal Short Selling

Jaguar Health, Inc.
·3 min read
Jaguar Health, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a service agreement with Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (ShareIntel), a leading compliance driven SAAS platform, to track market participants and analyze share ownership data in Jaguar's publicly traded Common Stock ("JAGX") on Nasdaq for SEC and FINRA market compliance.

"Illegal short selling practices are a form of market manipulation that can harm investors and public companies by artificially and systematically depressing stock prices, increasing the cost of capital, restricting growth, and jeopardizing compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. We are committed to protecting the interests of our shareholders and maximizing shareholder value, and look forward to working with ShareIntel in an effort to ensure that those brokering and trading our stock are compliant with FINRA and SEC rules and regulations governing short selling," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

ShareIntel's patented processes and proprietary analytics support identification of reporting anomalies among market makers, banks, broker-dealers and clearing firms. The ShareIntel DRIL-Down™ platform identifies markers of potential illegal naked short selling. Armed with actionable intelligence, ShareIntel assists public companies in their effort to ensure true price discovery.

"ShareIntel tracks and monitors critical broker-dealer and shareholder movements," said David Wenger, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShareIntel. "We look forward to helping Jaguar identify parties to potential abusive short selling, implement action plans to mitigate such activity, and help maximize shareholder ownership transparency."

About Shareholder Intelligence Service, LLC:

Shareholder Intelligence Service is a patented compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. Learn more at www.shareintel.com.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:
Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737458/Jaguar-Health-Engages-Shareholder-Intelligence-Services-LLC-ShareIntel-to-Monitor-Trading-Activity-in-Effort-to-Identify-Possible-Illegal-Short-Selling

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Plug Power Inc.

    Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets—including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

  • Best Growth Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. Crowdstrike Stock

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are growing sales rapidly. However, they have another thing in common that is not as positive -- each is losing money on the bottom line. This video will let you know which growth stock is the better buy.

  • Datadog Stock Is Joining My Watchlist. Here's Why

    Tech companies are facing a tough time as the digitalization trend that surged during the pandemic returns to normal levels. Pair that with worsening macroeconomic conditions, and top tech companies like Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta have announced massive layoffs as the environment becomes increasingly challenging. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, went against the crowd by delivering mind-blowing growth of 61% in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Blink Charging stock jumps after ShareIntel hired to investigate potential naked short selling

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shot up 6.9% toward a two-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the maker of electric vehicle charging equipment said it hired Shareholder Intelligence Services (ShareIntel) to investigate potential illegal naked short selling in its stock. ShareIntel is the same company that other company’s have hired, including Genius Group Ltd. “In its review of unusual trading patterns, the Company believes that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in manipulative and/or suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price,” Blink Charging said in a statement.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst forecasts Lucid stock could move lower amid competition with Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down an analyst call on Lucid stock.

  • Altria Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback as Earnings Top Estimates

    The cigarettes company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 on revenue of $6.1 billion in the final three months of the year.

  • The Stock Market Wants an Easy Fed. Powell Has Other Plans.

    Traders have placed a near definite chance for the Federal Reserve to slow down its pace of interest rate hikes once again on Wednesday, when it finishes its February meeting, and then perhaps a cut later this year. Investors are right to be on a slower pace of rate increases. After raising rates aggressively seven times last year, the Fed in its latest summary of economic projections said median interest rates will go as high as 5.1% in 2023.

  • FTSE 100: GSK tops forecasts after strong sales of shingles vaccine

    GlaxoSmithKline has improved their forecasts for 2023 after results reveal strong sales of the pharmaceutical firm's shingles vaccine.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • $90 Billion Collapse of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    The Indian tycoon's conglomerate is being routed on the stock market, and where it ends is unclear.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    Over the last five years, this Warren Buffett stock has risen over 240%. And it will likely continue soaring over the next five years.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • A New Bull Market Could Arrive in February: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

    What will it take for a new bull market to begin? The commonly accepted definition of a bull market is when stock prices rise 20% or more above their previous low. A new bull market realistically could be on the way in February.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • 'Meltdown to zero': Kevin O'Leary says there's a 100% chance of another crypto debacle — and that it will happen 'over and over and over again.' Here's what he likes instead

    Is Mr. Wonderful bailing on crypto? Not quite.

  • Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis of confidence plaguing Gautam Adani has taken a sudden turn for the worse, with a record 28% plunge in his flagship company’s stock raising questions over the extra collateral he needs to cover loans.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoi