Jaguar Health Engages Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (ShareIntel) to Monitor Trading Activity in Effort to Identify Possible Illegal Short Selling

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a service agreement with Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (ShareIntel), a leading compliance driven SAAS platform, to track market participants and analyze share ownership data in Jaguar's publicly traded Common Stock ("JAGX") on Nasdaq for SEC and FINRA market compliance.

"Illegal short selling practices are a form of market manipulation that can harm investors and public companies by artificially and systematically depressing stock prices, increasing the cost of capital, restricting growth, and jeopardizing compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. We are committed to protecting the interests of our shareholders and maximizing shareholder value, and look forward to working with ShareIntel in an effort to ensure that those brokering and trading our stock are compliant with FINRA and SEC rules and regulations governing short selling," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

ShareIntel's patented processes and proprietary analytics support identification of reporting anomalies among market makers, banks, broker-dealers and clearing firms. The ShareIntel DRIL-Down™ platform identifies markers of potential illegal naked short selling. Armed with actionable intelligence, ShareIntel assists public companies in their effort to ensure true price discovery.

"ShareIntel tracks and monitors critical broker-dealer and shareholder movements," said David Wenger, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShareIntel. "We look forward to helping Jaguar identify parties to potential abusive short selling, implement action plans to mitigate such activity, and help maximize shareholder ownership transparency."

About Shareholder Intelligence Service, LLC:

Shareholder Intelligence Service is a patented compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. Learn more at www.shareintel.com.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

