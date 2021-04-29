Jaguar Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals Announce Title of Abstract Regarding Patient Outcomes Associated with Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea Accepted for Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced the title of the abstract regarding patient outcomes associated with cancer therapy-related diarrhea ("CTD") by Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary, and Napo's collaborators that has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

The title of the accepted poster presentation is:

The impact of cancer-related diarrhea on changes in cancer therapy patterns: Real world evidence

Poster Session: Symptoms and Survivorship

The lead author of the study is Pablo C. Okhuysen, MD. Dr. Okhuysen is Professor of Medicine, Department of Infectious Diseases, Infection Control, and Employee Health, Division of Internal Medicine, at the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Additional authors include Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, a renowned medical oncologist and hematologist who serves as Executive Director of West Cancer Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, Attending Physician, Center for Palliative Care, Harvard Medical School. All three authors serve as key opinion leaders/consultants to Napo.

ASCO received more than 5,400 abstracts for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, which were reviewed by the Society's Scientific Program Committee and ASCO Leadership. Additional information about the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting can be found on the ASCO website: https://meetings.asco.org/am/attend.

As previously announced, Napo's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer (Mytesi®) for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy was initiated in October 2020 and is ongoing.

About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea

A significant proportion of patients undergoing cancer therapy experience diarrhea, and diarrhea has the potential to cause dehydration, potential infections, and non-adherence to treatment in this population. Novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, may cause increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e., diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs and may result in cancer therapy drug holidays or reductions from therapeutic dose, potentially impacting patient outcome. Diarrhea is also a common side effect of some approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

