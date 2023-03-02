Jaguar Health to Present at BioTrinity 2023 Conference’s R&D Spotlight on Rare Diseases

Presentation will cover Jaguar and Napo Therapeutics' focus on development and commercialization of crofelemer for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and congenital diarrheal disorders (CDD)

Crofelemer has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for both SBS and a specific genetic abnormality resulting in a CDD condition

SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that Lisa Conte, the Company's founder, president, and CEO, is scheduled to present at the BioTrinity 2023 conference in London on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 during the R&D Spotlight session on Rare Diseases. Ms. Conte is also Chairman of the Board of Napo Therapeutics, the corporation Jaguar established in Italy in 2021 with a mission to expand crofelemer access in Europe for the treatment and management of targeted orphan and rare disease indications.

"I look forward to attending BioTrinity to provide updates regarding Jaguar and Napo Therapeutics' efforts related to the development and commercialization of our oral botanical drug, crofelemer, for two devastating and often catastrophic orphan and rare diseases: short bowel syndrome (SBS) and congenital diarrheal disorders (CDD)," said Conte. "An estimated 30 million Americans and 30 to 40 million people in the European Union have a rare disease, and we are thankful that events like BioTrinity - and Rare Disease Day, which was February 28th - help raise awareness about the millions of people worldwide living with one of the approximately 7,000 known rare diseases."

BioTrinity Presentation Details:

Session: R&D Spotlight - Rare Disease

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Venue: ETC Venues, 155 Bishopsgate, London, England EC2M 3YD

About BioTrinity

BioTrinity is a London conference that catalyzes growth and supports in-person re-engagement across the life sciences industry. The event is attended by an audience of early stage and emerging life sciences R&D companies, investors, big pharma, and other valued partners throughout the life sciences ecosystem. The conference features a focused, relevant, and stimulating program, led by great speakers, who bring their knowledge, expertise, and vision to the fore in exciting, high-quality sessions. For more information on the BioTrinity conference, please visit www.biotrinity.com.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral FDA approved drug under botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar Health's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably-derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the Company's expectation Lisa Conte will present at BioTrinity 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

