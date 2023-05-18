Jaguar Land Rover owner ‘close to picking Britain for gigafactory’

jaguar land rover factory - REUTERS/Phil Noble

The owner of Jaguar Land Rover is reportedly close to picking Britain to build a gigafactory to supply its electric cars with battery packs.

Tata is choosing between Spain and the UK for the site, which would help secure the future of carmaking in the country amid widespread fears over the impact of a looming ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.

Bloomberg reported that the UK has offered a support package for the plant, in a move which could land the deal for Britain.

Government sources warn that negotiations are ongoing and a final decision has not yet been made.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hinted earlier this week that the UK car industry might receive welcome news soon after much disappointment in the race to build up an electric car industry.

Britishvolt, the UK’s hope for an independent battery plant, collapsed into administration earlier this year leaving only JLR’s biggest competitor in the UK, Nissan, with a domestic battery supply.

Looming targets for making the vehicles as well as the terms of the UK’s trade deal with the EU mean having a local supply of batteries to ramp up production is a critical step.

Mr Hunt told the British Chambers of Commerce’s annual conference on Wednesday that “we need to have battery making capacity in the UK.”

He said: “All I would say is, watch this space, because we are very focused on making sure the UK gets that EV manufacturing capacity.”

JLR chief executive Adrian Mardell said last week that situating the plant in Spain would not hinder his company’s plans to build more electric vehicles.

He said: “I don't believe it will impact where we build models. We've already announced where those models are actually going to be built."

The company's Solihull factory will build electric versions of both Jaguar and Land Rover products, he added.

Tata and the Department for Business and Trade were approached for comment.

Stellantis, the owner of the Vauxhall brand, warned that it could close a factory in the UK if new so-called rules of origin are introduced next year.

Under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, from 2024, 45pc of an electric vehicle must come from the EU or UK to avoid a 10pc tariff, an amount that would make the UK a poor choice for car or van factories, Stellantis said.

JLR joined Ford in echoing Stellantis’ warning.

Negotiations over the gigafactory coincide with Tata’s demand for state to decarbonise its huge Port Talbot steel mill, switching it from a carbon-belching blast furnace to an electric arc site using green electricity.

Last year Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, told the Financial Times that the plant could close without £1.5bn of taxpayer help.

Stellantis is reportedly demanding billions of dollars of subsidies from Canada in returning for pressing ahead with a gigafactory in the country.

