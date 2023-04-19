Jaguar Land Rover to plough £15bn into electric car plants

A Range Rover Velar sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the end of the production line at Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover vehicle manufacturing plant in Solihull, UK, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Tata Motors are due to report their latest results on Wednesday. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jaguar Land Rover has promised to spend £15bn on re-tooling its factories in Britain for electric vehicles, despite uncertainty about battery supply.

JLR will invest the sum over the next five years, accelerating plans to convert its UK factories. Battery-powered versions of its Jaguar sports cars will be made in Solihull and Range Rover models in Halewood, the company confirmed.

However, executives admitted that the car marque remained in the dark about whether the factories will have a local supply of batteries, something that is seen as vital for the success of electric vehicle manufacturing.

JLR’s Indian owner Tata is understood to be deciding between the UK and Spain on where to build a gigafactory. It wants hundreds of millions of pounds in state help and has been lobbying ministers.

Chief executive Adrian Mardell said: “Tata will be building a gigafactory, we're clear it's going to be in Europe. The final destination for that hasn't yet been chosen.

“We are actually awaiting the announcement, hopefully imminently.”

Batteries won’t be made for at least four more years at the new plant and until then the company will buy cells elsewhere, he added.

Battery packs can weigh half a tonne and shipping them to Britain would incur expense and extra customs paperwork.

However, Mr Mardell denied that putting the Tata plant in another country would disadvantage JLR’s British factories.

Tata will make a decision that will be beneficial to JLR since the car maker will be its top customer, he argued.

Mr Mardell said: “I think that's part of the thing that's taking so long to get to the decision because they do want to get to the optimised investment and cost decision.

“We absolutely have equity in making sure that the right decision is made and we get the right cost and that's what we expect.”

Industry insiders are concerned that placing a battery plant outside the UK will shift the centre of gravity for JLR away from Britain.

The company insisted that the factory conversions assure its commitment to the UK car industry. However, it also has factories in lower-cost regions for car building including Slovakia, China and India.

Mr Mardell said his business was well equipped to manage international supply chains.

He said: “It doesn't necessarily cost any more, we have lots of things which are cheaper in different places.”

In the UK, only Nissan has its own domestic battery supply, leaving question marks over the future of British factories owned by Toyota, Mini and JLR. Mini, owned by BMW, has said a battery plan for the UK is being drawn up.

Barbara Bergmeier, the head of industrial operations at JLR, said production in Britain would also depend on demand.

She said: “We need to also see what the order bank tells us. So for me, it's very hard to predict. But we will definitely follow our customer orders and our customer wishes.”

JLR said it will increase investment spending by 50pc to £3bn a year as it focuses on electrifying and updating its four main brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

Mr Mardell promised to capitalise on the company’s heritage of designing high-end vehicles of the type marketed as Sports Utility Vehicles.

JLR has a claim to inventing the luxury SUV but its dominance has been challenged of late by Porsche and domestic rivals such as Bentley and Aston Martin.

Gerry McGovern, JLR’s chief creative officer, said the company would also return the “wow” factor to Jaguar models including the E-Type and XJS.

Mr McGovern said the brand will return to co-founder Sir William Lyons’s demand that a Jaguar should be “a copy of nothing.” Its new EV will be a four-door model on sale from 2025.