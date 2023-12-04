Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) boasts of bullish insider sentiment with 46% ownership and they have been buying lately

Key Insights

Jaguar Mining's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 2 shareholders own 54% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. This could be interpreted as insiders anticipating a rise in stock prices in the near future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Jaguar Mining, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jaguar Mining?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Jaguar Mining. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Jaguar Mining's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Jaguar Mining. Our data shows that Eric Sprott is the largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. With 9.0% and 0.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sprott Inc. and Benjamin Guenther are the second and third largest shareholders. Benjamin Guenther, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Jaguar Mining

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Jaguar Mining Inc.. Insiders have a CA$72m stake in this CA$159m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Jaguar Mining. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Jaguar Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Jaguar Mining that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

