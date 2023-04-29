Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jaguar Mining is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$27m ÷ (US$288m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Jaguar Mining has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 1.6% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Jaguar Mining compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Jaguar Mining.

So How Is Jaguar Mining's ROCE Trending?

Jaguar Mining is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 71%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Jaguar Mining's ROCE

To sum it up, Jaguar Mining has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And since the stock has fallen 23% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Jaguar Mining does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

