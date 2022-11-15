U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Jai Kishan Rao joins Social Mobile as Chief Engineering Officer

·2 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile proudly announces that Jai Kishan Rao has joined our executive team as Chief Engineering Officer. In his role, Jai will work with the team at Social Mobile to lead in the design, development, and launch of enterprise devices and solutions for the global markets. With extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, Jai brings his experience launching products for global carriers, MVNOs, and retail brands, and will help propel Social Mobile drive focused growth opportunities.

Social Mobile
Social Mobile

Before joining Social Mobile, Jai worked with several multinational OEMs launching world-class products. He helped expand their product catalogs - both in terms of hardware devices and service platforms - and was instrumental in willing large deals for the organization.

"Jai is well known in the wireless industry," said Social Mobile CEO and Founder, Robert Morcos. "We are all extremely excited to have Jai joining our team and leading the engineering and hardware strategy as we continue to make Social Mobile an enterprise mobility leader."

Jai has over 20 years experience managing global teams across U.S., Asia and Europe, and developing high quality products for launch in markets like the U.S. and Asia.

For more on Jai Rao and Social Mobile leadership team, visit www.socialmobile.com/about

About Social Mobile

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, leveraging the Android operating system to design, engineer, and manufacture turnkey, mobility-as-a-service deployments that enable enterprise organizations to utilize smart solutions that support an array of business-critical operations. An OEM, managed service provider, and consultancy, Social Mobile is uniquely positioned to serve as a domestic design partner to US clients, controlling all aspects of the development supply-chain, and ensuring the utmost in security and availability. To learn more about other Social Mobile products and solutions, visit: https://socialmobile.com.

Company Contact:
Christian Paul
Social Mobile
christian.paul@socialmobile.com

Jai Kishan Rao, Chief Engineering Officer, Social Mobile
Jai Kishan Rao, Chief Engineering Officer, Social Mobile
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jai-kishan-rao-joins-social-mobile-as-chief-engineering-officer-301679007.html

SOURCE Social Mobile

