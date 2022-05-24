U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.50
    -58.25 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,507.00
    -332.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,786.25
    -249.00 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.70
    -22.10 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.92
    -0.37 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.65
    +0.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0097 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3830
    -0.5050 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,228.87
    -1,070.30 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.32
    -22.56 (-3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.26
    -48.18 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     

Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny lambasts Putin's 'stupid war' in Ukraine

·1 min read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lambasted President Vladimir Putin in a live court hearing, casting him as a madman who had started a "stupid war" in Ukraine based on lies.

"This is a stupid war which your Putin started," Navalny told an appeal court in Moscow via video link from a corrective penal colony. "This war was built on lies."

"One madman has got his claws into Ukraine and I do not know what he wants to do with it - this crazy thief," Navalny said of Putin.

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed Navalny's claims about Putin, who it says has won numerous fair elections in Russia since 2000 and remains by far the country's most popular politician. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Recommended Stories

  • More turn to UK food banks as food and fuel bills soar

    For many struggling families, older people and the homeless, Michelle Donnelly’s food hub in east London has been a lifeline. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, she has been collecting surplus groceries from supermarkets and distributing them to people who can't afford to buy food. While the virus threat has faded, the need for food banks in Britain has soared.

  • These Are the 33 New Measures China Is Taking to Boost Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertChina’s cabinet introduced 33 policies on Monday to support businesses and con

  • Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

    President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, declaring the commitment to protect the island is “even stronger” after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden, at a news conference in Tokyo, said “yes” when asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

  • Why Africa couldn’t get urgent global deal on drought

    Africa has been hit by 14 extreme droughts in the past two years alone - more than any other continent.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin Trying to Erase Ukraine Culture

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said leaders are navigating “a dark hour in our shared history” due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, adding President Vladimir Putin’s invasion appears to be aimed at obliterating the culture of his neighbor. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in Ukraine

  • Mothers pass torch to daughters in abortion's forever war

    Generations of women came together for a Manhattan protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s anticipated ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. There were women who have been fighting for nearly a half century to hold on to abortion rights; there were daughters who now face the prospect of a long battle to regain those rights. The abortion war would seem to be a forever war, one that spans generations.

  • WHO says monkeypox outbreak 'containable', confirms 131 cases outside Africa

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads. Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. The majority of the recent cases have been reported in Europe.

  • David Perdue Attacks Stacey Abrams As 'Demeaning Her Own Race' In Racist Remarks

    The GOP candidate for Georgia governor said Abrams should “go back to where she came from," while campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

  • One in ten euro zone households owns crypto-assets -ECB survey

    One in ten euro zone households have bought crypto-assets such as bitcoin, with the rich only slightly more likely to own some than the poor, a European Central Bank study showed on Tuesday. With the "crypto" market in turmoil, authorities are trying to gauge whether gyrations in this relatively new corner of the financial system could burn a hole in household budgets. The ECB's Consumer Expectation Survey found that an average of 10% of the households in the six countries where the poll is conducted own crypto-assets, with the proportion ranging from 6% in France to 14% in the Netherlands.

  • Ukrainian ambassador: ‘Peace at any cost’ is ‘not possible’

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Monday took aim at suggestions that Ukraine “allow Putin to save face” or cede territory for peace in an effort to end the more than three-month war. “Peace at any cost is not in anyone’s interest, because it’s not possible. Either you win and you can live…

  • Iran building collapse kills 11 as mayor and others detained

    Rescuers dug through debris Tuesday of a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 11 people, fearful that many more could still be trapped beneath the rubble as authorities arrested the city's mayor in a widening probe of the disaster. The collapse Monday of an under-construction 10-story tower at the Metropol Building exposed its cement blocks and steel beams while also underscoring an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects that has seen other disasters in this earthquake-prone nation. Video from the initial collapse Monday showed thick dust rise over Abadan, a crucial oil-producing city in Khuzestan province, near Iran's border with Iraq.

  • China Stimulus Fails to Impress Stock Traders Fixated on Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks slid again on Tuesday as a broad package of measures to support the economy underwhelmed investors who continue to fret over the nation’s strict Covid Zero policy.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High A

  • ‘I was the prey of a predator’: Woman subjected to ‘relentless grooming’ by Met police officer

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>‘I was the prey of a predator and I can assure you the impact was immeasurable,’ says victim

  • China's Weibo bans Trip.com co-founder who questioned zero-COVID strategy

    A leading entrepreneur in China who had questioned the wisdom of the country's zero-COVID strategy was banned from posting on Weibo, with the social media platform accusing Trip.com co-founder James Liang of violating laws. Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter, did not specify which laws Liang had broken, and it was unclear when the ban took effect or what had triggered it. The account belonging to Liang, who is also executive chairman of China's dominant travel platform, now displays a statement saying the user is currently blocked for "violating relevant laws and regulations".

  • Review suggests Israeli fire killed reporter, no final word

    Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh? Almost two weeks after the death of the veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera, a reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions from both Palestinian authorities and Abu Akleh's colleagues that the bullet that cut her down came from an Israeli gun. Multiple videos and photos taken on the morning of May 11 show an Israeli convoy parked just up a narrow road from Abu Akleh, with a clear line of sight.

  • Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

    Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. All the while, other clouds have gathered over Paxton: the FBI is investigating him over separate accusations of corruption, and the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands over his attempts to baselessly overturn the 2020 election.

  • Viral video shows United Airlines worker fighting with passenger in New Jersey.

    Disturbing video went viral Monday, showing a worker for Chicago-based United Airlines brawling with a former NFL player.

  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics flip defensive script on Miami Heat, even Eastern Conference finals

    For the fourth time in as many games in the Eastern Conference finals, one team blitzed the other, and one of the strangest best-of-seven series in recent NBA memory is somehow headed back to Miami tied, 2-2.

  • After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

    When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.

  • Bolsonaro Fires Petrobras CEO After a Month on the Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired the chief executive officer of state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA a little over a month after appointing him to the job as the fight over high fuel costs escalates. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s Troubles Shou